(Exclusive) Kody Steele talks first loss at UFC 312, viral slugfest vs. Rongzhu
Formerly-undefeated prospect Kody Steele plans to rebuild after a tough UFC 312.
Steele is one of 10 UFC fighters that have suffered their first pro losses two months into 2025, the 29-year-old dropping his UFC debut to China's Rongzhu last weekend. A black belt in jiu-jitsu, Steele's skills there wouldn't help in a mostly striking affair against Rongzhu, ultimately losing by unanimous decision.
Steele Relives UFC Debut
The thrilling lightweight bout that ended in a last-minute slugfest between the fighters earned 'Fight of the Night' honors from UFC CEO Dana White - a $50K bonus for the debuting Steele despite the loss. Bittersweet, but overall a memorable moment for Steele:; especially those last 10 seconds.
"I ended up getting that like really sick photo," Steele told MMA Knockout on Tuesday. "It's a cool memory to have for myself and just like - I don't know, like I said, like seeing myself in the moment and wearing the gloves... It's one for the books for sure that I'll ever forget."
"This is something I've like dreamed of as like a kid. I'm like doing the whole process. I thought it was just so cool. I wanted to get that win to like put a stamp on this whole thing, but I wasn't able to do that."
'Gameplan Went Out The Window...'
Steele strode into the UFC on a seven-fight win streak, running through the regional scene before punching his way to a contract on last season of Dana White's Contender Series.
Primarily a grappler and unable to fight his fight this time around, Steele details what exactly went wrong against Rongzhu.
"I felt like I took him down. He reversed me, but I was like, 'Oh, I could get these takedowns.' And then I just got hit and then I just kind of... gameplan went out the window, got caught up in the moment. He's a real tough guy and I feel like he's been making a lot of progressions since his last fights. I definitely got the best version of him."
Steele Pays Respect To Rongzhu For Embracing Slugfest
Steele's opponent Rongzhu returned to the win column at UFC 312, the 24-year-old now winner of five of his last six fights.
Rongzhu led the dance for most of his fight against Steele and, up on the scorecards, Rongzhu still continued to stand and trade in the pocket instead of coasting to the judges' decision - too similar to Max Holloway against Justin Gaethje.
"He's a stud, man," Steele said of Rongzhu engaging him in the final 10 seconds. "I respect that guy a lot. He is a warrior. He's gonna do really good things in this sport. He's had like some losses and stuff like that in the UFC, but when he fought in the UFC, he was like 21 years old, so he's getting more mature, he's like building his skills are getting like better."
"He's got a bright, like super bright future out of him. I dunno who's gonna fight next or whatever he's gonna do. But, he's got all the tools, a lot of experience already. So, I think he'll be a force."
The same can be said for Kody Steele, should the talented American be able to put it all together.
