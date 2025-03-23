Joe Rogan reacts to Leon Edwards’ first submission loss at UFC London
Joe Rogan wasn't on the call for UFC London, but man, was the UFC commentator taken away by the main event.
Philadelphia's Sean Brady snagged the biggest win his of career at 32, defeating former champion Leon Edwards in enemy territory from the O2 Arena.
Once the slayer of pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman, Edwards had never lost back-to-back fights, and nothing remotely close to this. Brady became the first fighter ever to submit Edwards, tapping him out with a guillotine choke in Round 3.
Following UFC London, Brady claimed he beat Edwards better than champ Belal Muhammad did to win the title at UFC 304.
READ MORE: UFC London: Molly McCann retires, MMA veteran sends off with heartfelt speech
Joe Rogan Reacts To Leon Edwards Getting Submitted
Watching the main event from across the pond, UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacted to Brady pulling off the submission.
"He's going for the guillotine. Look at this!" Rogan said on Fight Companion for UFC London. "Look at this. One hand, one arm, guillotine. Oh my goodness... Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness."
Edwards had survived a kimura attempt from Brady earlier in the fight, but there was no getting out of the American's guillotine choke.
"He's gonna finish. Oh, he's about to tap. Oh my goodness. He's about to tap. He's got the hands now," Rogan said as Edwards tapped out.
"What A Performance," Joe Rogan On Sean Brady
"Wow. Sean f****** Brady. Holy s****."
"What a performance," Rogan said of Brady. "Shutout against one of the best of all time in the division. Former champion. Beats his a** and submits him. Wow."
READ MORE: 'Headshot dead,' Belal Muhammad celebrates Leon Edwards' loss at UFC London
Leon Edwards has fought the likes of Kamaru Usman (twice), Colby Covington, Rafael Dos Anjos, Belal Muhammad, and more, and nobody's been able to have quite the success Sean Brady had against him at UFC London, dominating from start to finish.
Edwards had two successful title defenses when he was champion less than a year ago.
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.