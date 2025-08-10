Jon Jones officially ends retirement as he returns to UFC testing pool
Jon Jones is officially back in the UFC's anti-doping testing pool, following an incredibly short MMA retirement. 'Bones' is targeting an MMA return at the rumored UFC White House event next year.
As per the official UFC anti-doping database, Jones has submitted three samples in 2025. Though the former disputed champion relinquished his heavyweight belt to Tom Aspinall in June, to what capacity he'd fight at the White House card, remains to be seen.
The news comes after UFC Boss Dana White shut down the idea of Jones headlining the event. According to White, Jones is high-risk. In his response, Jones explained he was 'a little disappointed,' but remarked that a White House opportunity would give him the motivation to fight again.
As with Conor McGregor, is it worth trusting Jon Jones?
Jones is just one of two disgraced UFC stars to announce their return for the White House event. Also hollering for the opportunity is Conor McGregor, who submitted samples in July.
That said, 'The Notorious' has been teasing a comeback since 2021 and pulled out of his return fight in 2023 with a broken pinky toe. Since snapping his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has been notoriously unreliable for fight news.
Jones is no different, stalling the heavyweight division for his entire 840-day reign.
