UFC News: Paulo Costa Throws Shade at Khamzat Chimaev Amidst Crypto Token Fallout
Paulo Costa didn't pass up a chance to take a shot at Khamzat Chimaev after the unbeaten UFC middleweight has come under fire for promoting a new crypto token.
Manager Shares Khamzat Chimaev Health Update after UFC Saudi Arabia Withdrawal
Chimaev and Manager Update Fans on SMASH Token
Both top-ranked fighters in the UFC middleweight division, Chimaev and Costa have exchanged words online on several occasions and were even booked to meet at UFC 294 before “The Eraser” was forced to withdraw shortly before the event due to a nasty elbow infection.
“Borz” was supposed to headline UFC Saudi Arabia last month opposite Robert Whittaker before he became “violently ill” according to UFC CEO Dana White, but Chimaev has also recently made headlines for his efforts promoting a crypto token called SMASH that his manager Majdi Shammas has now updated fans on.
Shammas’ explanation was soon followed by a post from Chimaev himself, who shared a video from someone claiming to be “a part of the team” behind the SMASH token that was apparently meant to “pay homage” to the unbeaten UFC middleweight.
Costa Throws Shade at Chimaev
Chimaev has already deleted his posts promoting the SMASH token amidst the significant fallout around it, but that didn’t stop Costa from taking a shot at “Borz” in a possible effort to drum up interest in a rebooked fight between the two men.
Ranked at #8 in the UFC middleweight division, Costa is currently on a two-fight skid after he dropped a unanimous decision to Whittaker at UFC 298 and came up short against another former middleweight champion in Sean Strickland when the pair met in a five-round co-main event at UFC 302.
It’s unclear when Chimaev will be able to return to action following his health scare ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, but given that Costa is still several spots ahead of him in the middleweight rankings that matchup could present an opportunity for the pair to settle their bad blood while still giving “Borz” a chance to move closer towards a UFC title shot.
UFC News: Sean Strickland Baffled by Robert Whittaker Title Talks - ‘You’re 0-3'
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC Champion TJ Dillashaw Puts Return Rumors to Rest: "I'm F****** Done"
• Exclusive: Dustin Poirier On Fighting Future, Conor McGregor's Return, Samsung & More
• PFL Africa to Launch in 2025, Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Announced as Chairman
• Incoming WWE NXT Star Medically Cleared to Return, Next Match Official
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.