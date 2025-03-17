Robert Whittaker unveils plans for next UFC fight and hints at major development
Robert Whittaker's next foray into the UFC might involve a move in weight class.
'The Reaper' is looking to rebound from the most lopsided loss of his career. Whittaker was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in 2024, 'Borz' flattened Whittaker's teeth with a face crank and the Australia-based fighter hasn't fought since.
Now, Whittaker faces the prospect of fighting contenders like Caio Borralho, Roman Dolidze, or Sean Strickland on his return — if he returns to middleweight.
Robert Whittaker wants Sean Strickland for next UFC fight before considering new career at light heavyweight
Speaking to MMA Arcade, Whittaker laid out his plans for his next UFC appearance.
"I'm gonna decide [what to do] after this next fight [at middleweight]," Whittaker explained. "I'm gonna really try and push the boundaries of muscle-to-weight ratio and see where we come up. [Sean Strickland] would be great at International Fight Week."
International fight week hosts UFC 317.
Whittaker has called out Strickland before. Despite the two fighters sharing plenty of opponents in the rankings, they've never really come close to fighting before.
There is some animosity, with Strickland bashing Whittaker's title chances back in 2024 and offering to fight Whittaker had he gotten his belt back at UFC 312. Unfortunately, Strickland was defeated by Du Plessis for a second time and had his nose flattened in the process.
