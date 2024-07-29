UFC News: Kamaru Usman Down to Fight Top Contender before Champ Belal Muhammad
It's a new day in the UFC Welterweight division.
"Remember the Name" - Belal Muhammad Dominates Leon Edwards in UFC 304 Main Event
Options For New Champ Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad marked the end of Leon Edwards' near two-year title reign, dethroning the champion by unanimous decision at UFC 304 last weekend. With an immediate rematch seemingly out of the question, many are left to wonder which contender is next in line to challenge the newly-crowned Muhammad.
Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena and the #7-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry are all potential options for Muhammad's first title defense. And let's not forget former champion Kamaru Usman, who stands tall in the welterweight rankings even after three losses in a row.
After years of being undefeated in the UFC, Usman lost his championship to former foe Edwards at UFC 278 via head kick and suffered another defeat in their trilogy bout at UFC 286 months later, that time by decision.
The last we saw of Usman was when he went up to 185lbs on short notice to fight feared contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. While Usman lost by decision that night, "The Nigerian Nightmare" reminded the world he was still very much a force to be reckoned with.
Usman Not Done Chasing The Title
How exactly does Usman fit into the welterweight title conversation with his rival Edwards gone? Realistically, Usman says he'd like to "get a fight under my belt" before facing Muhammad, but as a credentialed competitor, the 37-year-old wouldn't mind fighting for the title his next time out.
"You want the 'Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman? Give me ample time to get in there at end of the year, top of next year. I'll go in there, and I could take my welterweight strap back 100%," Usman said on Pound 4 Pound Podcast.
"People Have Amnesia Very Quickly"
Of course, there's an argument to be made that someone like an undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov or 7-0 (in the UFC) Jack Della Maddaelena deserves the title shot more than Usman. Whatever the case is, Usman believes his body of work at 170lbs (five successful title defenses) has been forgotten over time.
"But if you're talking to the man that's from the outside looking in to try to satisfy everybody, when you look at the landscape of everything, yes, it's 'Oh, he lost to Leon Edwards...' but people have amnesia very quickly," Usman continued. "People forget that I was winning almost 24 minutes of that fight until the lightning struck and Leon landed that kick..."
A Tune-Up Fight?
"From the outside looking in", Usman wouldn't be opposed to taking another fight before Muhammad to reinsert himself back into the mix as a worthy adversary.
Outside of Khamzat Chimaev, Usman hasn't competed in a non-title fight since he faced Rafael Dos Anjos back in 2018.
"But because [Edwards lost the title], now as the UFC as a company, you're gonna go, 'OK, I wanna get Usman a fight to really show the fans that he's back, to show us that he's back and he deserves a chance to potentially go out there and get that title back... So, in order to do that, give him someone at the top, which could be Shavkat Rakhmanov, or it could be JDM [Jack Della Maddalena]. Doesn't matter. Give him one of those fights, boom, and he's next in line to fight for that title.'"
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad on Who'd Be His First Title Defense with Leon Edwards Win
Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next? The champ Belal Muhammad, or a top welterweight contender first?
