Jaw-Dropping UFC Fight Night Knockout Brings Dana White to His Feet in Las Vegas
One of the most highly-anticipated matchups at the first UFC Fight Night of the year ended in an absolutely jaw-dropping knockout.
César Almeida Floors Abdul Razak Alhassan With One-Punch KO
The UFC's nearly month-long break came to an end this weekend when the promotion returned with UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
The event's prelims provided some incredible action and included notable finishes from Fatima Kline, Jacobe Smith, Marco Tulio, and Felipe Bunes, and the night's main card also got off to a hot start when Punahele Soriano upset Uros Medic with a 31-second knockout.
Christian Rodriguez followed up Soriano's incredible highlight by upsetting the formerly-undefeated Austin Bashi before Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis went to war in a fight that ended in a controversial last-second finish, and things stayed in the middleweight divison for the next fight between hard hitters César Almeida and Abdul Razak Alhassan.
The Almeida vs. Alhassan matchup seemed destined to produce a knockout leading up to UFC Vegas 101, and after "Judo Thunder" initially tried to utilize his grappling early on the 39-year-old got a bit too aggressive on the feet and ate a vicious counter punch.
Almeida refrained from jumping in to land any follow-up punches as his opponent fell back to the canvas, and it took quite a while before Alhassan regained consciousness and was helped to the stool by his corner and the cageside medical personnel.
Frustrated Fighter Slaps Coach after Losing at First UFC Fight Night of 2025
The highlight-reel knockout was Almeida's second finish since joining the UFC off of Dana White's Contender Series, and the former kickboxer now has back-to-back wins after suffering his first MMA loss in his second UFC appearance last June.
More UFC & MMA News
• Pivotal Welterweight Fight Booked for Rumored UFC Miami Event in April
• Will UFC 311 Go On? Ariel Helwani Shares Update on L.A Event Amid Wildfires
• Diego Lopes Reportedly in Talks to Headline UFC Mexico City vs. Ex-Champ
• (Exclusive) BKFC Boss Reveals Why Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. Got Postponed
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.