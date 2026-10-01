Ex-UFC Champion Alex Pereira Teases Next Fight News in Huge Update

It looks like fans can finally expect some fight news from former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira in the near future.

One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster at the moment, Pereira won the UFC light heavyweight belt for a second time when he knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the opening round of their immediate rematch at UFC 320.

Rather than stick around to defend the belt as he’d already done during his previous light heavyweight title reign, Pereira elected to vacate the title and move up to heavyweight with the goal of becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Alex Pereira Teases Next Fight News After UFC White House Loss

Things unfortunately didn’t go as planned for Pereira, as the Brazilian was stopped by Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title bout that served as the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250 at The White House.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Poatan” seems to have moved on from his initial campaign to have the result of that fight overturned due to alleged strikes to the back of the head that Gane landed during the fight’s finishing sequence, and this week Pereira teased that fight news should be coming soon (h/t Championship Rounds for the translation).

"It's coming. Good news, that's right, a big challenge. Like I told you, if I hadn't taken risks in all my fights I wouldn't be who I am today."

Tom Aspinall Officially Vacated UFC Heavyweight Belt Last Month

The intention was for the winner of the interim title fight between Gane and Pereira to challenge Tom Aspinall next, but the heavyweight star’s ongoing recovery from eye surgery unfortunately forced him to vacate the undisputed belt in September.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aspinall also formerly held and defended the interim UFC heavyweight belt himself, and after missing out on a highly-anticipated fight with Jon Jones the 33-year-old was ultimately promoted to undisputed champion and met Gane for his first title defense at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall faces off with Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

The fight between the two heavyweight stars ended in disaster, as Aspinall was left unable to continue late in the first round due to eye pokes from Gane that ultimately resulted in the Englishman needing surgery on both of his eyes.

Ciryl Gane Set to Defend Heavyweight Belt vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334

With Aspinall out of the picture for the immediate future and given the controversy around their first fight, there was considerable speculation that the UFC might opt to book an immediate rematch between Pereira and Gane.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts as Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) touches his face after their fight during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than run things back, the UFC confirmed that Gane has officially been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion as part of an announcement that revealed that “Bon Gamin” will take on Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

Ciryl Gane during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit improved to 4-0 in the UFC and 10-0 in professional MMA when he stopped former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis at “UFC Freedom 250”, and in the aftermath of that event the 28-year-old issued call outs to both Pereira and Gane.

Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the first heavyweight title fight of the post-Aspinall era officially in place, fans are left patiently waiting to find out who Pereira will face next following the former two-division UFC champion’s latest update.