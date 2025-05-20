Mike Perry’s new fight league books ex-UFC heavyweight as headliner
Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship returns with a loaded card on June 14.
DBX debuted with a successful event headlined by Yoel Romero in March. It offers a mix of boxing and MMA techniques, with next to no ground game.
Fighters wear five-ounce gloves. They can't grapple or kick, but they are permitted to land practically any strike that involves the arms, like elbows, palm strikes, and ground and pound.
The newly announced DBX 2 features plenty of big names...
DBX 2 to star ex-UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik on stacked fight card
DBX returns on June 14 in Miami, competing with UFC Atlanta. It will be headlined by the return of UFC heavyweight finisher Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who departed the promotion after losing to Sergei Pavlovich in February. 'Bigi Boy' is a 76-8 kickboxer and should be in his element.
He fights fellow heavyweight Devon Schwan. The card also features a wealth of familiar favorite fighters.
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Devon Schwan; Heavy
- Alex Caceres vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov; Feather
- Alex Nicholson vs. Robinson Perez; Heavy
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais; Bantam
- Phil Hawes vs. Sasha Palatnikov; Light heavy
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Eric Moon; Welter
- Solomon Renfro vs. Peter Stanonik; Welter
- Luis Saldana vs. Martin Justiz; Feather
- Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown; Light
- Victor Cordoso vs. Raphael Torres; Heavy
- Jose Malespin vs. Gabriel Stankunas; Fly
DBX 2 is set to begin at 7 pm EST on Saturday, June 14. It will be free to stream on the DBX YouTube channel.
