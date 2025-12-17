NFL legend Tom Brady offers two picks for GOAT of the UFC

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady didn’t need to think very long before naming two fighters he considers to be the greatest in UFC history.

Although there’s still plenty of other MMA and combat sports action taking place over the next couple of weeks to close out the year, some fans will undoubtedly lament the fact that the world’s leading MMA promotion is officially on break until UFC 324 on January 24.

The new year will bring a new chapter for the UFC as it moves on from ESPN to a new partnership with Paramount, and promotion’s early 2026 slate is already stacked with a number of high-profile events and title fights.

Tom Brady Names Jon Jones & Khabib Nurmagomedov As UFC GOATs

A rare break in the UFC’s schedule leaves plenty of room for fans to have all kinds of conversations around the state of the promotion and MMA as a whole, and Nina Marie Daniele recently caught up with NFL legend Brady to get his thoughts on the UFC’s GOAT conversation.

Considered by most to be the GOAT of the NFL thanks to an incredible career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady only had to think for a second before offering two names as the best to ever step into the UFC’s Octagon.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass over the Tennessee Titans defense at LP Field in Nashville on Sept. 9, 2012. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Jon Jones,” Brady answered. “And, Khabib [Nurmagomedov].”

Both Jones and Nurmagomedov are names that most fans will mention any time the conversation of a UFC or MMA GOAT is brought up. While one of those men looks to be quite comfortable in retirement, the other seems to be quite serious about making his return to the cage at some point next year.

Another Chapter Left In Jon Jones' UFC Career?

Formerly the UFC’s lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov joined the promotion in 2012 and claimed the vacant 155 lbs. belt at UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 242 at The Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“The Eagle” defended his belt three times and retired after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, leaving the sport of MMA with a perfect 29-0 record.

Jones famously suffered a disqualification loss in 2009 for hitting Matt Hamill with (now legal) 12-6 elbows, but aside from that he never tasted defeat inside the cage during an MMA career that began in 2008.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The former two-division UFC champion announced his retirement over the summer after defending the heavyweight belt against divisional great Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, but it appears that “Bones” has his sights set on a return to action for the promotion’s planned White House event next year.

