UFC legend shares Alex Pereira's surprising reaction to Dricus du Plessis callout
Alex Pereira is aware that Dricus du Plessis wants to move up to light heavyweight and face him in a champion vs. champion matchup.
Pereira Watches Du Plessis Defend Title At UFC 312
The two UFC titleholders were both in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia last weekend for UFC 312, which was headlined by a rematch between du Plessis and Sean Strickland after the South African claimed Strickland’s belt via split decision at UFC 297.
“Stillknocks” largely dominated Strickland en route to a clear unanimous victory, which was du Plessis’ second successful middleweight title defense after he submitted two-time champion Israel Adesanya last August.
Adesanya was cageside to watch du Plessis dismantle Strickland in Sydney, and fans were surprised to see him sitting alongside his former UFC and kickboxing rival Pereira to enjoy a night of action that also saw Weili Zhang defend her strawweight belt against Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event.
Daniel Cormier Asks Pereira About Du Plessis Callout
UFC Fall of Famer Daniel Cormier was also cageside at UFC 312 to do color commentary for the event, and the former two-division champion revealed on his YouTube channel that he spoke with Pereira about a potential matchup with du Plessis.
“In the Octagon, he calls out Alex Pereira." Cormier explained. "I told Pereira after the fight, I go, ‘He wants you Pereira.’ Pereira goes, ‘He’s just too small.’ Seriously, Pereira goes, ‘This man is just too small.’”
“Poatan” joined the UFC as a middleweight in 2021 and went on to claim the division’s belt against Adesanya before being stopped in their immediate rematch, but since moving up to 205 lbs. in 2023 the Brazilian is 5-0 and successfully defended the light heavyweight title three times last year.
Du Plessis did acknowledge after UFC 312 that he needs to face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev before pursuing a potential double-champ bid at light heavyweight. “Stillknocks” spent time competing at welterweight during his pre-UFC career, and Pereira regularly dwarfs his competition at 205 lbs. even as a former middleweight himself.
“Poatan” already has his next title defense scheduled for UFC 312 against Magomed Anakalev. If Pereira is able to pass that test, the Brazilian has also discussed the idea of moving up in weight yet again to test himself in the UFC's heavyweight division.
