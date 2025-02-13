MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier responds to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett with savage message

Dustin Poirier could care less about side conversations, regardless of whether it's Nate Diaz, Paddy Pimblett, or anyone similar.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Conversations have begun to stir up about whether former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier's final UFC fight is going to take place or not.

Poirier has shot down the idea of potentially facing Paddy Pimblett, much less former UFC standout-turned-boxer Nate Diaz, next.

Dustin Poirier reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Dustin Poirier reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Amid all the social media bravado, the Louisiana-native took a stance to set the record straight about who the unofficial boss of the conversation truly is - without debate.

Dustin Poirier Clears The Air

"You guys will try to attach your name to anything for clout and clicks, but guess what... It's Legends Only!"

Islam Makhachev fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Islam Makhachev fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It may be "legends only" for Poirier, but Diaz disagreed with how "The Diamond" is approaching his final fight.

“Fight Paddy p***y, he better than you,” Diaz posted in a now-expired Instagram story.

Nate Diaz Rips Dustin Poirier

Assuming Diaz, the first man to beat former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the UFC, is trolling, that is still an outlandish statement for rather obvious reasons most MMA followers, fans, or media members would quickly observe.

Nate Diaz fights Tony Ferguson during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
Nate Diaz fights Tony Ferguson during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the attention is back on Poirier, who is searching for his first UFC win in nearly a year after losing another title fight, this time against current champion Islam Makhachev, last June.

Poirier told Sports Illustrated at Super Bowl LIX on Radio Row he is still interested in fighting in New Orleans to have an opportunity to compete one last time in front of his family and fans.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

The UFC has not yet confirmed plans for Poirier nor hinted at them, but the promotion revealed its International Fight Week dates on Tuesday, which culminates with UFC 317 on June 28.

Whenever Poirier fights again, whether for the last time or even on a few more occasions, it will be a spectacle for MMA fans to remember forever.

For now, only time will tell with what's next for Poirier.

Published
