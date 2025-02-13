UFC star Ilia Topuria reveals dream lightweight opponent - ‘I love that dog'
A lightweight move for Ilia Topuria might not be a matter of if, but when, and should it happen, there's one opponent for Topuria that jumps off the page.
The UFC featherweight champion has one title defense under his belt, Max Holloway the latest fighter to fall after Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 308 in October. A promising future at 145lbs, Topuria would take leave from the division if it meant capturing a second belt...or for a legacy fight?
Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
Topuria Heaps Praise On Dustin Poirier
It turns out fellow champ Islam Makhachev isn't the only fight on Topuria's lightweight wishlist, "El Matador" expressing interest in sharing the Octagon with fan-favorite contender Dustin Poirier.
"At this point, just imagine a fight between me and - I love that dog, Dustin Poirier," Topuria said on Fullsend Podcast. "He's a f****** fighter. He goes in and he fights til' he dies. You're gonna have that guy in front of you fighting and try to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also."
Like Topuria, Poirier started his UFC run as a featherweight prior to making the move to lightweight, where he found even greater success. Poirier avenged a loss to Conor McGregor at 155lbs along with winning the interim lightweight championship in 2019 with a repeat victory over Max Holloway.
Despite not going down as an undisputed champion in the UFC, Poirier is sure to be a future Hall of Famer for a marathon of great fights and a 'dog'-like mentality that has seen him fight for the lightweight title three separate times.
Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'
Originally from the same division but a part of different generations, there's an unlikely possibility Topuria can catch the legendary Poirier before he retires. That clock is ticking, as the 36-year-old has openly stated he wants his next fight to be his last.
Other Fights At Lightweight
On the topic of potential lightweight opponents, Ilia Topuria also said #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan has some more work to do before he's in that conversation.
"Arman needs to build himself a little bit more. Islam is a great fight. Charles [Oliveira] is a great fight," Topuria said of other top lightweights. "Justin Gaethje is a great fight. I can mention to you so many great fights."
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC's International Fight Week
• Tatiana Suarez shares brutal battle scar from Zhang Weili fight
• (Exclusive) Kody Steele talks first loss at UFC 312, viral slugfest vs. Rongzhu
• ‘Did GFL call you?’ What Dana White told retired Daniel Cormier before ‘TUF 33'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.