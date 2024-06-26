PFL 6 2024 Regular Season Preview: Loughnane vs. Gonzales, Storley vs. Poclit
The 2024 PFL Regular Season concludes this Friday (June 28) when featherweights and welterweights meet at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD to try and lock up a spot in this year’s playoffs.
The Main Event
The main event for this week’s PFL card will see 2022 Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane attempt to lock up the #1 seed when he takes on Justin Gonzales.
Loughnane picked up six points when he knocked out former Bellator title challenger Pedro Carvalho in April, while Gonzales will be hoping to score a big finish over the Englishman in order to vault himself into a playoff spot in a crowded featherweight field.
The Co-Main Event
The card’s co-main event features former Bellator Interim Welterweight Champion Logan Storley taking on Luca Poclit in the latter fighter’s PFL debut.
“Storm” is currently sitting outside of the playoff picture after he was stopped by Shamil Musaev in his opening bout of the 2024 Regular Season, and after stepping in on short notice to replace Laureano Staropoli the 34-year-old Poclit will be hunting for a big finish to potentially earn himself a spot in the playoffs.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev
This matchup between unbeaten fighters has significant implications for the welterweight playoff picture, as both men currently hold playoff spots but need another victory to ensure a chance at competing for this year’s title. Ramazanov is in the more comfortable position after scoring a first-round finish against Laureano Staropoli, and Musaev would ideally like to score a finish here to avoid being overtaken by any of the welterweights aiming to steal a playoff spot.
Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola
Khizriev added to his unbeaten record when he took a unanimous decision over Brett Johns in his PFL debut, but after earning only three points for that performance the Russian needs another victory to guarantee a playoff spot. The 28-year-old is heavily favored to beat Barzola, but “El Fuerte” has twice as many pro bouts as the Russian and will need to draw on his considerable experience to score an upset victory and try to extend his season.
Fighters to Watch
Don Madge
Madge kicked off his 2024 season with a first-round submission against Bellator veteran Brennan Ward and currently holds the top welterweight playoff spot. The South African now faces a stiff test in former Bellator title challenger Neiman Gracie, but another big performance could allow Madge to secure that #1 spot and set himself up well heading into his year’s playoffs.
Gabriel Braga
Braga came tantalizing close to winning last year’s featherweight title but ended up suffering his first career loss to Jesus Pinedo. The 26-year-old won’t have an easy time against a former featherweight runner-up in Jenkins, but if Braga is able to get past the PFL veteran he’ll have the opportunity to make another run at the featherweight belt and move past last year’s loss.
Magomed Umalatov
Umalatov made his PFL debut in 2021, but injuries and visa issues have kept the unbeaten Russian from making an appearance in the playoffs. Following a decision victory over former Bellator Welterweight Champion Andrey Koreshkov, Umalatov now faces another Bellator veteran in Brennan Ward and would ideally like to score a finish in order to avoid a situation where another fighter could bump him from the current playoff structure.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
• Co-Main Event: Logan Storley vs. Luca Poclit
• Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward
• Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Lorenz Larkin vs. Alan Dominguez
• Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev
• Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola
• Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov
• Kai Kamaka III vs. Pedro Carvalho
• Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie
• Tyler Diamond vs. Brett Johns
