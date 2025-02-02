Dana White shares interaction with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo at UFC Saudi Arabia
Unlike typical celebrities who attend UFC events, Saturday afternoon's guest list had a star-studded lineup, which included soccer legend and current Al-Nassr FC star Cristiano Ronaldo sitting cageside with UFC CEO Dana White.
Ronaldo was there to watch his friend, Shara Magomedov, who fell to Michael Page in the night's co-headliner by decision in his first MMA loss.
White Details Interaction With Ronaldo
White opened up more on his now-viral interaction with Ronaldo and whether Ronaldo ranks amongst White's greatest athletes of all-time across all sports.
"I’m not a big soccer guy," White said at the post-fight presser. "As far as superstars, he’s one of the biggest superstars ever. You know what I like about him too? As popular, as successful, and as wealthy as he’s become, he’s a very nice, humble guy. I like him, he’s a very nice guy.”
Ronaldo was able to share his thoughts about what a live UFC event was like up-close. It's safe to assume that he will be back for future events, giving the promotion praise for its professionalism and the way the live event comes off to the average fan.
"You know, everyone [knows] me," Ronaldo said. "I love UFC. I love Riyadh Season. You’re doing a fantastic show. Congratulations, guys.”
White confirmed Ronaldo was not upset that Magomedov lost, but clarified only Ronaldo knows how he truly feels and he'd be a better person to ask about his experience.
Action At UFC Saudi Arabia & Future International Events
White said there are more UFC events to come in the region and around the world, including Georgia, Spain, and Qatar, to name a few.
The UFC CEO added the crowd was restless throughout the main card, adding to his visible disappointment for some of the fights later on in the night.
"They were dying for something [exciting] to happen," White said.
White added the heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik was "horrible," making a direct comparison to an infamous ex-heavyweight champion's performance from years earlier.
Nevertheless, UFC Saudi Arabia was an event for the books. The 10-week UFC marathon has officially begun, as its next pay-per-view offering follows next Saturday with two title fights at the top of the bill.
