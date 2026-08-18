Sean Strickland Torches Ex-UFC Champion in Ugly Exchange After UFC 330

The fallout from last weekend’s UFC 330 card incited a heated exchange between reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and one of the promotion’s former titleholders.

Taking place at Xfinity Mobile Arena last Saturday night, UFC 330 marked the long-awaited return of the world’s leading MMA promotion to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since 2019.

The event closed out with two title bouts, which saw Mackenzie Dern and Islam Makhachev successfully defend that their strawweight and welterweight belts for the first time against Gillian Robertson and Ian Machado Garry.

Sean Strickland Goes After Din Thomas Following UFC 330

Following the co-main event, Robertson’s coach Din Thomas made headlines when he appeared on the desk and announced that he was retiring from cornering.

Thomas indicated that the decision came because “this might be as far as [Robertson] can go”, which attracted a number of responses from the MMA community, most of them less than complimentary.

Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) fights against Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) in the women’s straw weight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Never one to mince words, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Strickland absolutely ripped into Thomas on social media.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Din Thomas is a f***ing c***.. Ive had my a** kicked in multiple weight classes through my career and won two titles...Youre a d*** head. Its probably better you retire. Youre a s*** coach. You only lose when you quit... Din sounds like youre a f***ing loser.

Tyron Woodley Responds to Sean Strickland's Din Thomas Comments

The post apparently generated an angry response from former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, and Strickland was happy to also post their exchange online as well.

Bro let the CTE get to him and forgot his record is a red line... pic.twitter.com/e6hf0fCsmQ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2026

One of the most successful welterweight champions in UFC history, Woodley won the welterweight belt in 2016 when he knocked out Robbie Lawler and went on to defend the title four times.

Tyron Woodley punches Vicente Luque in their welterweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | USA TODAY Sports

A loss to Kamaru Usman in 2019 kicked off what turned into a four-fight skid to close out his UFC career before he dropped back-to-back boxing matches with Jake Paul in 2021. The 44-year-old returned to the ring last year was knocked out by UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

Din Thomas Issued Apology to Gillian Robertson on Deep Waters

Thomas, who is also a former fighter that competed in the UFC, later issued a public apology to Robertson on the UFC-run podcast Deep Waters.

Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) fights against Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) in the women’s straw weight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A member of the UFC roster since 2017, Robertson won five-straight fights starting with a second-round finish of Polyana Viana in 2024 to finally set herself up for her first shot at UFC gold.

Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) in the women’s straw weight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Strawweight Champion Dern, who won the division’s vacant title by defeating Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321, is now on a four-fight win streak after successfully defending her belt for the first time.