Three things we learned from UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev's UFC Light Heavyweight Championship victory over now-former champion Alex Pereira is still being unpacked, as is the rest of the 10-fight card from Las Vegas, NV this past Saturday.
Here are three things we learned.
Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira in razor-close UFC 313 title fight
1. The UFC Is In A Dire Situation Without Alex Pereira As Champion
Although UFC CEO Dana White admitted at the UFC 313 post-fight presser he was impressed with Ankalaev's (21-1-1, 1 NC, 12-1 UFC) performance, his Octagon reaction before Bruce Buffer read the eventual scorecards was anything but pleased.
Regardless of his reasoning, which he did not disclose when meeting the media, the only assumption one can make is Ankalaev doesn't have the same star power as Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) despite having a near-perfect record.
If the UFC opts to go in the direction of a rematch, one can only wonder what the promotion's hope is if Pereira were to even the series. This likely puts a wrench in the promotion's plans to book Pereira against some of heavyweight's best as a Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight looms.
Either way, it looks like the UFC has lost the luster from one of its biggest stars, if not arguably the sport's pound-for-pound best.
2. No Trilogy Between Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier Next
Despite Justin Gaethje extending his lead against Rafael Fiziev to 2-0 in Saturday night's co-main event, Gaethje (26-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) shot down a trilogy fight between him and ex-rival Dustin Poirier. Gaethje defeated Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) in July 2023 in their last encounter as "The Highlight" exacted revenge from their April 2018 fight.
UFC 313 live results & highlights for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Gaethje recognizes he's likely on the doorstep of one last title shot, saying the same for Poirier as his unannounced title fight lingers. Not only did Gaethje shoot down a trilogy fight, but he also suggested an intriguing rematch for Poirier to end his MMA career with.
“No,” Gaethje told reporters post-fight. "I’ve stated many times that I don’t think either one of our families deserve that. We’re 1-1. I’m OK with it. If he’s OK with it, then no."
“I don’t know, it’s a good question,” Gaethje said. “[Islam] Makhachev.”
Although Gaethje is against fighting Poirier, he wants his next fight to be worth waiting for.
“I want to fight for the belt, obviously,” Gaethje said. “It’s a much different matchup than I just had. They tried to give me a donut. I took a bite, but I’ve got to get back to running if I’m going to fight Makhachev.”
3. Mauricio Ruffy Had A KO Of The Year Contender
It may only be March 9, but lightweight Mauricio Ruffy did his best Edson Barboza impression with a now-viral spinning heel kick KO against King Green
The win marks Ruffy's 11th KO in 13 fights and keeps his UFC record unblemished. A step up in competition makes logical sense, as Green was unranked entering the fight. It is going to be interesting to see who the promotion targets next as lightweight continues to get deeper.
Justin Gaethje silences doubters, wins lightweight war in UFC 313 co-main event
For now, the UFC schedule rolls on, as do the ever-changing storylines.
