How to watch UFC Fight Night London & betting odds for Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
The UFC closes out a busy March slate with back-to-back international cards, seeing it transition from Las Vegas to London for Saturday’s Fight Night card headlined by a five-round welterweight affair between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, with the winner remaining in the mix for a divisional title shot.
Edwards (22-4 MMA, 14-3, 1 NC UFC) had his welterweight title run halted last July against Belal Muhammad, which also took place in England at UFC 304 in the night’s awfully late main event. The loss marked Edwards’ first in nearly a decade, as he held the welterweight title for a little over two years dating to Aug. 2022.
Speaking to media members Thursday, Edwards has a clear idea of Brady’s forward movement game plan for "Rocky" to try to land his legendary head kick KO combo.
“He’ll go for stuff, which will give me more space to get up basically, or to re-attack,” Edwards said. “So, if you see him in the Burns fight, Burns was able to get up every time, and he re-attacks every time because he kind of creates scrambles, whereas other guys are more pressure wrestlers, I would say probably.”
How Did Sean Brady Get Back-to-Back Main Event Fights?
Brady (17-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) was not Edwards’ original opponent, as he accepted the fight in place of Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC), who will face Muhammad (24-3, 15-3, 1 NC UFC) to headline UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, May 10.
Despite taking the fight on short notice, Brady said Thursday that Edwards’ glaring weaknesses lend themselves to finishes, especially once the fight hits the mat.
“I just think I’m like a much bigger submission threat than a lot of the guys he’s fought, and I think I’m the biggest submission threat in the division,” Brady told reporters.” So, I’m a different level of grappler.”
Edwards and Brady will attempt to write their Octagon stories this weekend in the main event, which concludes a hefty 13-fight card from the O2 Arena.
Preliminary action gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, which is succeeded by a main card featuring UFC veterans, former champions, and a boatload of U.K.-based prospects at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ stateside.
Check out the running bout order and odds as of Friday afternoon. Both are subject to change, as the lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC London Main Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Leon Edwards (+130) vs. Sean Brady (-155), welterweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Jan Blachowicz (+240) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-298), light heavyweight
- Gunnar Nelson (-118) vs. Kevin Holland (-102), welterweight
- Molly McCann (+180) vs. Alexia Thainara (-218), strawweight
- Jordan Vucenic (-440) vs. Chris Duncan (+340), lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood (+120) vs. Morgan Charriere (-142), featherweight
UFC London Preliminary Card (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Jai Herbert (-108) vs. Chris Padilla (-112), lightweight
- Lone’er Kavanagh (-278) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+225), flyweight
- Marcin Tybura (+105) vs. Mick Parkin (-125), heavyweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan (-550) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+410), middleweight
- Shauna Bannon (-170) vs. Puja Tomar (+142), strawweight
- Nathan Fletcher (-125) vs. Caolan Loughran (+105), bantamweight
- Guram Kutateladze (-440) vs. Kaue Fernandes (+340), lightweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
