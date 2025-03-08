Two fights cancelled ahead of UFC 313
Apparently no fight is safe at UFC 313.
Just a few hours before the action kicks off in Las Vegas for the promotion's third pay-per-view event of the year, the UFC announced some last-minute changes for what was supposed to be a 12-fight card.
UFC 313 Takes A Couple Of Hits
The first cancellation was a bantamweight bout between UFC veterans John Castañeda (21-7) and Chris Gutierrez (21-5-2), which the UFC announced on Saturday due to an illness for Castañeda.
This is Castañeda's second fight cancellation in a row, having another opponent Douglas Silva de Andrade withdraw from a previously-scheduled matchup the week before.
Curtis Blaydes Won't Be Fighting Debutant After All
One of the more unexpected fights on UFC 313 between former UFC title challenger Curtis Blaydes (18-5) and the debuting Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1, 1 NC) was also scratched from the card, with Blaydes falling ill on fight day.
Kuniev would've been Blaydes' first fight back since losing to interim champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304 last summer.
The headliners still intact with Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev and Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2, the show goes on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the pay-per-view portion bulletproof (so far).
There will be no replacements for the two cancelled fights.
