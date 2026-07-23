Two UFC Hall of Famers Star in New 'Dark Side of the Cage' Season

VICE TV returns its hit series Dark Side of the Cage to the airwaves this fall for a second season in continuation of momentum built from last year's 10-episode MMA series that ran from Jan. 8-March 12, 2025.

The first episode will officially air Tuesday, Sept 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. VICE TV is available on most major cable and satellite distributors, including Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-VERSE, to name a few.

How To Watch 'Dark Side of the Cage'

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To find the most accurate channel lineup in a given area, click the link here and enter the corresponding ZIP code when prompted. Replays will also be made accessible shortly thereafter as the season continues.

Last season's episodes expanded across some of the most never-before-seen stories in MMA, which included the birth of The Ultimate Fighter, Ronda Rousey's detachment from MMA, a two-episode overview of the history of Pride FC and several others documenting a unique three-decade stretch of MMA lore with different perspectives.

This year is no different, except the characters who are involved. Some of whom are legendary.

What UFC Hall of Famers Are Featured In Season 2?

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Among the list of names MMA fans can expect to see include the likes of Hall of Famers Mark Coleman and Don Frye, who were key fixtures in the early days of the UFC and as PRIDE FC eventually became the most dominant brand of the 2000s while the UFC was being reinvigorated under the Zuffa LLC regime.

Other names include former UFC middleweight title challenger-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen, alongside former UFC middleweight Phil Baroni, who is now in prison in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Baroni was later charged with aggravated assault, according to ESPN, as his episode will see him do an interview from his cell. It appears, from the trailer (see below), that it will be unlike anything anyone has ever seen before.

It remains unknown who else may be featured throughout the series, with announcements forthcoming regarding its full rollout.

What Other MMA Content Besides 'Dark Side of the Cage' Airs on VICE TV?

VICE TV

VICE TV is a familiar stop for MMA fans regularly, airing several PFL international events on tape delay, as well as LFA events, to showcase the next generation of MMA stars while they are still on the regional scene. LFA's goal is for fighters to eventually graduate to the likes of the PFL or the UFC to begin their journey toward stardom at the next level.

Get ready for the season below, and stay tuned to MMA Knockout as more details become public.