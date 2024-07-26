UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
UFC 304 is just days away. The UFC returns to Manchester, England, for the first time since Oct. 2016 with a stacked pay-per-view featuring two important title fights that could determine the future of the welterweight and heavyweight divisions in 2024 and beyond.
Welterweights Collide In Manchester
In the featured attraction on ESPN+ pay-per-view and TNT Sports in the U.K., Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA, 14-2, 1 NC UFC) finally grants his old rival, Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3, 1 NC UFC) a rematch over three years in the making. Both men have been on a collision course to fight one another since an accidental eye poke halted their first meeting in March 2021.
While the jury is still out on whether Muhammad is considered an exciting fighter, all he has done is win since January 2019 and rides a nine-fight unbeaten streak into the rematch. Notable wins include Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson, to name a few.
Although the wait was longer than anticipated, the 36-year-old can become the first UFC champion of Palestinian descent and the first UFC champion from Chicago, Ill. The UFC enjoyed a long run from Matt Hughes that began over 20 years ago, but Hillsboro and Chicago are on opposite ends of the state, making the potential victory incredibly significant from a local and global perspective.
Edwards is riding an unbeaten 13-fight streak and is entering the fight off the momentum of his first title defenses against former champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Edwards will forever be known for one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history, ending a near 5-0 shutout at UFC 278 against Usman with an iconic head-kick KO.
In a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, the questions still linger: can Muhammad outwrestle Edwards and take the early-morning crowd out of it? Will Edwards exploit an opening or weakness? Or will the judges be needed by night's end? All will be answered fight night.
Unofficial UFC Heavyweight Tournament Begins in Co-Main Clash
Before the welterweights take center stage, arguably the biggest interim heavyweight title fight in 16 years will go down when Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) defends his interim belt when he rematches Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA, 13-4, 1 NC UFC) in a fight nearly two years in the making.
UFC CEO Dana White has been incredibly vocal about the state of the heavyweight division since Francis Ngannou relinquished the title in 2023. Jon Jones eventually won Ngannou's belt at UFC 285, dispatching then-No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane to win his first fight after a three-year layoff. A torn pectoral muscle kept Jones inactive just under three weeks before he was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic in a GOAT vs. heavyweight GOAT battle.
The UFC instituted the interim belt in place of Jones vs. Miocic at UFC 295, and Aspinall claimed it by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round.
Blaydes holds a win over Aspinall, which some would arguably deem improper. The Brit suffered a devastating MCL tear that ended the fight before it could begin. Nevertheless, everything is on the line for both men, as a victory moves either one step closer to a shot at a career-defining opportunity.
The card also features a plethora of British talent, including Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and Arnold Allen to name a few.
Who Is Fighting On UFC 304 And What Are The Betting Odds?
Check out the current bout order, which is subject to change ahead of Saturday night, along with the betting odds for each fight, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite the England backdrop, stateside fans will be treated to traditional pay-per-view and prelim start times.
Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
•Main Event: Leon Edwards(-258) vs. Belal Muhammad(+210)
Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall(-410) vs.Curtis Blaydes(+310)
•King Green (-115) vs.Paddy Pimblett (-105)
• Christian Leroy Duncan (-125) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+105)
• Arnold Allen (-218) vs. Giga Chikadze (+180)
Preliminary Card (TV + Early Portion: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)
• Nathaniel Wood (-410) vs. Daniel Pineda (+320)
• Molly McCann (-345) vs. Bruna Brasil (+275)
• Caolán Loughran (-218) vs. Jake Hadley (+180)
• Modestas Bukauskas (-148) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+124)
• Oban Elliot (+124) vs. Preston Parsons (-148)
•Muhammad Mokaev(-162) vs. Manel Kape (+136)
• Sam Patterson (-410) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+320)
• Mick Parkin (-345) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (+275)
• Shauna Bannon (-180) vs. Alice Ardelean (+150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
