UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 Betting Guide, Full Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is in Manchester, England this week for a stacked UFC 304 card that features a pair of title fight rematches at the top of the bill.
UFC 304 Preview: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC 304, and we’ll also take a look at some small favorites that might be worth betting as well as a few tempting underdogs and prop bets for the event.
UFC 304 Full Fight Card Odds
• Leon Edwards (-250) vs. Belal Muhammad (+190)
• Tom Aspinall (-440) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+310)
• King Green (-122) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-104)
• Christian Leroy Duncan (-154) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+120)
• Arnold Allen (-250) vs. Giga Chikadze (+190)
• Nathaniel Wood (-460) vs. Daniel Pineda (+320)
• Molly McCann (-350) vs. Bruna Brasil (+255)
• Caolán Loughran (-225) vs. Jake Hadley (+172)
• Modestas Bukauskas (-164) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+128)
• Oban Elliot (+116) vs. Preston Parsons (-148)
• Muhammad Mokaev (-172) vs. Manel Kape (+134)
• Sam Patterson (-440) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+310)
• Mick Parkin (-310) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (+230)
• Shauna Bannon (-178) vs. Alice Ardelean (+138)
UFC 304 Small Favorites
Modestas Bukauskas to Defeat Marcin Prachnio (-164)
Bukauskas suffered a knockout-loss to Vitor Petrino in his last outing, but prior to that he was on a four-fight win streak that included winning the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title and a pair of UFC victories following his return to the promotion. “The Baltic Gladiator” should get back into the win column against a veteran fighter in Prachnio that is 2-2 over his last four bouts and 4-5 overall in the UFC.
King Green to Defeat Paddy Pimblett (-122)
Pimblett has a clear avenue to victory if he can get Green to the ground, but while the fight stays standing “The Baddy” is going to eat a lot of shots. I’m surprised that Green isn’t a larger favorite, and I expect that the 37-year-old will hand Pimblett his first UFC loss this weekend.
UFC 304 Tempting Underdogs
Gregory Rodrigues to Defeat Christian Leroy Duncan (+120)
Both Rodrigues and Duncan enter UFC 304 after scoring back-to-back finishes, and it seems highly-unlikely that this fight makes it to the scorecards. Duncan’s reach advantage could pose problems, but “Robocop” will test the Englishman’s chin and could also cause his opponent some serious issues if the fight hits the ground.
Manel Kape to Defeat Muhammad Mokaev (+134)
I lean slightly with Mokaev to win this fight, but given Kape’s experience and power it’s tempting to bet him as an underdog at UFC 304. His chances of winning largely depend on his ability to stuff Mokaev’s takedowns, but if he’s able to do that then “Starboy” can earn his fifth-straight win and potentially set himself up for a flyweight title shot.
UFC 304 Prop Bets
Leon Edwards to Defeat Belal Muhammad by Points (+110)
If the price on Edwards’ money line is too steep for you, bettors can take him to defeat Muhammad via decision after his first two title defenses both went the distance. The champion’s iconic last-minute knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 was his first finish since 2018, while Muhammad's only stoppage-loss came in his third UFC bout against Vicente Luque in 2016.
Tom Aspinall to Defeat Curtis Blaydes via KO/TKO (-155)
Aspinall likes to get his work done quickly, and as good as Blaydes has been during his UFC career all four of his losses have come via KO or TKO. If “Razor” is able to land an early takedown he might be able to tire the champion out, but Aspinall is a threat to end things with strikes whenever the two men are standing across from one another.
Arnold Allen to Defeat Giga Chikadze via Points (+100)
Allen proved in his 2022 meeting with Dan Hooker that he’s capable of scoring violent finishes, but during his UFC career “Almighty” has typically gotten things done via decision. Chikadze has only been stopped once during his MMA career, and with Allen entering the night on his first two-fight losing streak I don’t think he’ll chase a finish and risk getting caught by something as long as things are going his way against the Georgian.
UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
