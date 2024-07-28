MMA Knockout

UFC 304 News: Paddy Pimblett Stuns King Green With First-Round Submission

"The Paddy" sent the fans in his home country into an absolute frenzy.

Drew Beaupre

A highly-anticipated lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 304 saw longtime promotional veteran King Green square off with Paddy Pimblett in Manchester, England.

Arguably the biggest unranked-name in the UFC, Pimblett entered UFC 304 on a seven-fight win streak that included five victories and three finishes since the former Cage Warriors champion joined the promotion in 2021.

The fighter formally known as Bobby Green came into the matchup as the promotion's #15-ranked lightweight contender following a win over Jim Miller at UFC 300, but a questionable takedown attempt from Green allowed Pimblett to quickly lock up a triangle and end things with a first-round submission.

"The Baddy" should find himself in the lightweight rankings come next week, and after the win Pimblett didn't hesitate to call for a matchup with Renato Moicano if the Brazilian is able to best Benoit Saint-Denis when they meet at UFC Paris.

The lightweight matchup followed a dominant showing from Gregory Rodrigues in his middleweight bout with Christian Leroy Duncan, and in the main card opener Arnold Allen snapped a two-fight skid when he took a unanimous decision over fellow top featherweight Giga Chikadze.

