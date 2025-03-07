UFC 313 live stream video Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev weigh-in show
UFC 313 is set to take place this Saturday (March 8), and today 24 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev Weigh-Ins Stream
The card’s headlining fight is a light heavyweight title bout between #1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, who successful defended the belt three times last year and is undefeated since moving up to 205 lbs.
Top lightweights Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker were originally scheduled to throw down in the co-main event before Hooker suffered a hand injury, and now Rafael Fiziev will step in on short notice to try and avenge a previous loss to Gaethje from 2023.
The main card will open with a lightweight banger between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy before top strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo meet in an all-Brazilian matchup, and the PPV portion of the event is rounded out by another highly-anticipated lightweight bout featuring Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes.
The weigh-ins for UFC 313 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7. You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below and also watch a replay after things have concluded.
UFC 313 Main Card
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
• Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
UFC 313 Preliminary Card
• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
• Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
• Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda
• Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
