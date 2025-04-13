UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes post-fight press conference free live stream
Following an action-packed card at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, the UFC 314 post-fight press conference will bring the event's fight week festivities to a close.
The main event was a fight for the UFC's vacant featherweight belt featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, and after five hard-fought rounds Volkanovski became a two-time champion when he got his hand raised via unanimous decision.
The night's co-main event was a five-round lightweight bout between former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. The matchup represented a sizeable step up in competition for Pimblett, but "The Baddy" impressed fans by turning Chandler's face into a bloody mess en route to a third-round TKO.
READ MORE: UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes free live stream results & highlights
UFC 314 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main card of UFC 314 opened with a devastating knockout from Dominick Reyes against Nikita Krylov, and the violence continued in the featherweight matchup between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell when "Lord" choked Mitchell unconscious with a slick ninja choke.
The PPV portion of the event also saw Yair Rodriguez give former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull a rude welcome to the UFC when he defeated the Brazilian by unanimous decision, and the night's prelims featured plenty of entertaining fights and some notable finishes from Nora Cornolle, Marco Tulio, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Julian Erosa.
READ MORE: UFC GOAT double-champ inducted to Hall of Fame
You can check out a live stream of the post-fight press conference for UFC 314 below.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 314 star Alexander Volkanovski was a 214 lbs. rugby player before fighting in MMA
- Former UFC double-champion teases return ahead of UFC 314
- UFC 314 prelim fighter involved in failed robbery attempt
- UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.