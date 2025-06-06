UFC 316 Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 live weigh-in show stream & results
Weigh-in day has finally arrived for UFC 316, which takes place this Saturday (June 7) at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
The weigh-ins will see 26 fighters step onto the scale today (June 6) in Newark ahead of the stacked 13-fight card scheduled to take place tomorrow night.
UFC 316 is topped by a pair of bantamweight title bouts, with Julianna Peña set to defend her women’s belt against Kayla Harrison before Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley close out the night with a rematch of their UFC 306 meeting that saw Dvalishvili claim O’Malley’s title via unanimous decision.
UFC 316 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The main card also includes a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer that was originally scheduled to take place in Mexico City earlier this year, and Mario Bautista will now welcome former Bellator Bantamweight Champion Patchy Mix to the UFC after Marlon “Chito” Vera was forced to withdraw from the card due to injury.
A welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland opens the main card action, and the night’s prelims are highlighted by a number of intriguing matchups such as Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van and Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta.
The early prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow night, and before that you can check out a live stream of the UFC 316 Morning Weigh-In Show starting at 9:00 a.m. ET as well as full results from the weigh-ins.
Make sure to check back with MMA Knockout this weekend for comprehensive coverage of UFC 316, including live results from the event and video highlights of all the action.
Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
• Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
• Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
• Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
• Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Ariane da Silva vs. Cong Wang
• Jeka Saragih vs. Joosang Yoo
• Quillan Salkillo vs. Yanal Ashmouz
• Marquel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski
