UFC 322 best bets for Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev & Shevchenko vs. Zhang

UFC 322 finally goes down tonight (November 15) at Madison Square Garden, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 322 Full Fight Card Odds

• Jack Della Maddalena (+245) vs. Islam Makhachev (-305)



• Valentina Shevchenko (-135) vs. Weili Zhang (+114)



• Sean Brady (-130) vs. Michael Morales (+110)



• Leon Edwards (-136) vs. Carlos Prates ( (-162)



• Beneil Dariush (+150) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-180)



• Bo Nickal (-198) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+164)



• Roman Kopylov (+150) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-180)



• Erin Blanchfield (-270) vs. Tracy Cortez (+220)



• Gerald Meerschaert (+360) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-470)



• Chepe Mariscal (-102) vs. Pat Sabatini (-118)



• Angela Hill (+390) vs. Fatima Kline (-520)



• Baisangur Susurkaev (-1050) vs. Eric McConico (+675)



• Viacheslav Borshchev (+145) vs. Matheus Camilo (-175)



• Malcolm Wellmaker (-470) vs. Ethyn Ewing (+360)

UFC 322 Underdog Bets

Roman Kopylov to Defeat Gregory Rodrigues (+150)

Cesar Almeida (red gloves) fights Roman Kopylov (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This middleweight clash could end up being a contender for “Fight of the Night” honors if it doesn’t end in the first few minutes. Rodrigues holds a sizeable grappling edge if he decides to bring things to the ground, but if the Brazilian wants to stand and slug it out then he could get cracked by Kopylov.

Weili Zhang to Defeat Valentina Shevchenko (+114)

Zhang Weili during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Currently on a five-fight win streak that includes three successful strawweight title defenses, Zhang has a chance to make history as just the second woman to win UFC titles in two different weight classes. She looked largely dominant during her second reign with the strawweight belt, and you can get her at slight plus money to dethrone Shevchenko on Saturday night.

Leon Edwards to Defeat Carlos Prates (+136)

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Coming off an ugly loss to Sean Brady, Edwards is in desperate need of a win if he wants to remain a factor in the welterweight title picture. The former champion will have his hands full against Prates, but he’s already proven himself against a higher level of competition and hasn’t been knocked out in 28 professional fights.

UFC 322 Prop Bets

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Ethyn Ewing - Fight Doesn’t Start Round 2 (-105)

Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) fights Cameron Saaiman (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With two first-round knockouts already under his belt since joining the UFC, Wellmaker looks to extend his unbeaten record against short-notice debutant Ethyn Ewing. Ewing will have his work cut out for him fighting up a weight class after he just competed last week, but the 27-year-old is also a dangerous finisher in his own right and has stopped his previous two opponents in the first round.

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales - Fight Doesn’t Go the Distance (+105)

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights against Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

In a fairly clear grappler vs. striker matchup, whichever man is able to keep the fight in their preferred area should be able to create openings to find a finish. We’ve yet to really see Morales’ ground game tested in the UFC, while Brady will find himself trying to navigate the Ecuadorian’s significant reach advantage if he isn’t able to bring things to the mat.

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico - Fight to Start Round 2 (+130)

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) fights Eric Nolan (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Although he’s rightfully favored to win his second UFC fight, the current betting odds for Susurkaev to win outright are staggering. “Hunter” needed a second round to find a finish in his UFC debut against Eric Nolan, and even if you think Susurkaev will win this comfortably you can get plus money on the fight lasting at least five minutes.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez - Fight to be Won by Split or Majority Decision (+250)

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

A rematch nearly six years in the making could potentially decide the next challenger for whoever holds the women’s flyweight belt once the UFC 322 co-main event concludes. Cortez handed Blanchfield her first pro loss via split decision back in 2019, and their second meeting could be another closely-contested affair that leaves the judges divided after three rounds.

