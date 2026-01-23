MMA KO Predictions for UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 324 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event will decide the next challenger for UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria when Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett square off for the promotion’s interim lightweight title, and former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley will compete in his first non-title bout since 2022 when he takes on Song Yadong in the co-main event.

The main card is rounded out by Derrick Lewis vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas, and Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva.

Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Predictions

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Drew Beaupré: I’m one of the people that strongly felt Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes should have been the main event for this card. Even with that fight now off due to Harrison’s neck injury, it’s still hard to look past the fact that this is an unnecessary interim title bout that doesn’t even include the division’s #1 contender in Arman Tsarukyan. It’s also fairly clear the UFC would very much prefer to see Pimblett win this. I won’t be at all surprised if “The Baddy” does get the job done given how late into his career Gaethje is, but I’m going to be spiteful and pick the former interim and “BMF” champion to spoil the UFC’s plans. (Pick: Gaethje)

Zain Bando: Even though this fight is not what MMA fans were hoping for, this is a passing of the torch example. Paddy Pimblett is a rising star at lightweight, where he has yet to be in a boring fight, while Justin Gaethje’s resume is one of the best the sport has ever seen. Pimblett seems to have all the momentum at the moment as the UFC awaits a potential unification fight with Ilia Topuria. Should he get it, it’s arguably the biggest fight to date. With Gaethje’s frustration with the UFC as a whole, it’s not far off to think the fight itself is not his 100 percent focus. Come fight night, we’ll find out. But for now, Pimblett seems like the safer pick. (Pick: Pimblett)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong Predictions

Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) defeats Petr Yan (red gloveS) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Drew: This is O’Malley’s first non-title bout since 2022, and it’s one that he needs to win if he wants to remain in the title picture for what is arguably the UFC’s most talented division. I don’t expect him to knock Yadong out given how durable “Kung Fu Kid” has been throughout his career, but I do think O’Malley’s length will allow him to win the striking exchanges and get the nod from the judges. (Pick: O’Malley)

Zain: Although it wasn’t the original co-main event, Sean O’Malley has a shot to remind everyone why he is still a problem in the bantamweight division. This is arguably a must-win spot for him after losing back-to-back title fights, while Song Yadong has a chance to change his life. Unfortunately for Yadong, the pressure will just be too much, and he will leave himself exposed for a counter left hook. (Pick: O’Malley)

Verdict: Unanimous for O’Malley

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis Predictions

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Drew: Every time it looks like Lewis might be nearing the end of his time as a top UFC heavyweight, he goes and scores a big knockout or two to extend his promotional record. I don’t love that Cortes-Acosta is as big of a favorite as he is, but “Salsa Boy” has the kind of style that could frustrate Lewis if he isn’t able to connect with something big. (Pick: Cortes-Acosta)

Zain: This is a fun fight, as both guys have devastating knockout power nearly every time out. However, Derrick Lewis is just a different beast, regardless of if he’s the favorite or underdog. Waldo Cortes-Acosta is also a fan favorite, but he could be overlooking “The Black Beast” as the division tries to find new title contenders. WCA may get his moment, but for now, it seems early. (Pick: Lewis)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas Predictions

Rose Namajunas (red gloves) reacts after her fight against Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Drew: Both women have confirmed that the winner of this fight will challenge Valentina Shevchenko next, and Silva likely already would have gotten her title shot if Weili Zhang hadn’t moved up from strawweight for her failed double-champ bid at UFC 322. This is another scenario where I don’t love seeing Silva lined as such a significant favorite to defeat a two-time UFC champion, but I still think the Brazilian can extend her undefeated UFC record and set up a meeting with Shevchenko. (Pick: Silva)

Zain: Picking against a former champion in Rose Namajunas doesn’t seem wise. Expect it to be a potential "FOTN" contender given how unpredictable Natalia Silva’s cardio can be at times. (Pick: Namajunas)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Predictions

Jean Silva (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Diego Lopes (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Drew: As good of a fighter as he is, I think Silva’s quick rise to the top after joining the UFC has some people overlooking Allen in this matchup. “All In” has only lost to undefeated contender Movsar Evloev and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in the Octagon, and he’s also never been finished in 23 professional fights.

(Pick: Allen)

Zain: Expect fireworks in this one, with not a lot of wrestling. Both Jean Silva and Arnold Allen go for it, hence their respective fights against Diego Lopes and Max Holloway, so anything less when they actually fight would be a travesty. Silva seems like he wants to prove the Lopes fight was a bump in the road, so picking him to bounce back feels right. (Pick: Silva)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 324 preliminary card, as well as live coverage of the event on fight night.

