UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 333 goes down tomorrow (October 24) at the Etihad Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC 333 Fight Card Betting Odds

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Alexander Volkanovski (-112) vs. Movsar Evloev (-108)

Petr Yan (-135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+114)

Lone’er Kavanagh (-118) vs. Ramazon Temirov (-102)

Alexander Volkov (-125) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+105)

Aaron Pico (-148) vs. Losene Keita (+124)

Azamat Murzanakov (-205) vs. Dominick Reyes (+170)

Nikita Krylov (+410) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-550)

Abus Magomedov (-125) vs. Cam Rowston (+105)

Grant Dawson (-115) vs. Nurullo Aliev (-105)

Colby Thicknesse (+440) vs. Asaf Chopurov (-600)

Abubakar Vagaev (-162) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+136)

Bolaji Oki (+100) vs. Daniel Santos (-120)

Kody Steele (-155) vs. Noah Gugnon (+130)

Iasmin Lucindo (-425) vs. Nicolle Calliari (+330)

UFC 333 Moneyline Bets

Grant Dawson to Defeat Nurullo Aliev (-115)

Grant Dawson (red gloves) fights Mateusz Rebecki (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson’s losses thus far have only come via first-round knockout, and while Aliev can finish things with ground and pound he’s yet to showcase the kind of one-punch power on the feet that could spark “KGD” in the early going.

Cam Rowston to Defeat Abus Magomedov (+105)

Rowston’s striking style relies heavily on his long frame and is going to get him in trouble at some point, but if he can keep things standing and tire Magomedov out then I expect the Australian will be able to find a finish in this matchup.

Daniel Santos to Defeat Bolaji Oki (-120)

Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Joosang Yoo (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santos will be at a bit of a size disadvantage here, but he’s also a proven finisher and is facing a fighter that’s coming off back-to-back losses via knockout.

UFC 333 Prop Bets

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev to Defeat Nikita Krylov via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+100)

ABDUL RAKHMAN YAKHYAEV DOESN'T EVEN NEED TEN SECONDS TO GET THE KO WIN!!! 😳



[ #UFCBaku | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8vd46UTyxu — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 27, 2026

Normally I root against whatever outcome I think the UFC is hoping for when the matchmakers put certain fights together, but in this case it’s hard to pick against another first-round finish for Yakhyaev.

Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-130)

HE GOT IT



Kody Steele LOCKS IN the kneebar to start the night!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/oyH8T3QKK7 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 2, 2026

Both of these men typically get their work done via stoppage, and fans could be treated to some wild grappling exchanges if things hit the mat.

Abubakar Vagaev to Defeat Jacob Malkoun via Decision (+100)

Clean on the scorecards 🧼



Abubakar Vagaev earns the UD victory in his UFC debut!



[ #UFCAbuDhabi | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/VfdorhTATk — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2026

Vagaev looks like a tough matchup for Malkoun given that the Australian often employs a wrestling-heavy style, but the former ACA champion also hasn’t gotten his hand raised via stoppage since 2017.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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