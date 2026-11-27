One of the UFC’s top light heavyweight contenders isn’t impressed by the current state of the division’s title picture.

There’s no UFC event this weekend before the promotion closes out its 2026 schedule with two cards next month, but last Saturday fight fans were treated to a UFC Qatar show that was surprisingly loaded with meaningful fights and major names.

After Dan Hooker sent Brian Ortega into retirement and Kevin Vallejos bested former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, UFC Qatar closed out with a stunning highlight when Navajo Stirling knocked out Jiří Procházka late in the second round.

Navajo Stirling Won't Fight Teammate Carlos Ulberg for UFC Light Heavyweight Belt

The victory brought Stirling’s record to a perfect 12-0, and it also marked his second consecutive victory over a former UFC champion after he also knocked out Jan Błachowicz at UFC Belgrade earlier this year.

Navajo Stirling during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling now finds himself on the short list of potential next light heavyweight title challengers after UFC Qatar, but so far the 29-year-old has been adamant that he has no desire to fight for the belt while his teammate Carlos Ulberg is still champion.

City Kickboxing Head Coach Eugene Bareman Releases Statement

With Ulberg currently still sidelined after his title-winning performance against Procházka at UFC 327, the light heavyweight division is at a bit of a standstill until “Black Jag” is able to return and

defend his belt.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling has already faced some criticism for being unwilling to fight Ulberg, and online discussions around the issue encouraged City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman to recently release a video where he and both his light heavyweight stars shut down any chance of a future matchup.

Paulo Costa Roasts Navajo Stirling & Carlos Ulberg After Coach Shuts Down UFC Title Fight

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was one of the more prominent voices to criticize Stirling’s stance immediately after UFC Qatar, and the update from Bareman also prompted a reaction from top light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa.

Two bearded men acting like kids hiding behind their angry daddy. It doesn’t get more anticlimactic than that , actually LHW is dying. — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2026

“Two bearded men acting like kids hiding behind their angry daddy. It doesn’t get more anticlimactic than that , actually LHW is dying.”

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former middleweight title challenger, Costa moved up to the light heavyweight division on the Ulberg-headlined UFC 327 card in April and upset the formerly-undefeated Azamat Murzanakov via third-round finish.

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The victory was Costa’s second in a row after he also defeated Roman Kopylov in a middleweight bout in his only outing of 2025, and beating Murzakanov immediately vaulted “The Eraser” up to a top spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings.