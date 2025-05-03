UFC Des Moines: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo full card, betting odds, how to watch
The UFC returns to Iowa for the first time since UFC 26 in June 2000 with a 12-fight card stacked with top contenders, rising prospects, and the return of a hometown hero.
The main event sees Cory Sandhagen challenge two-time ex-UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a can't-miss fight that could swing the bantamweight division on its axis by night's end.
Both men are on similar career trajectories, as Sandhagen (17-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) fell to eventual UFC bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) last August in a main event attraction. Figueiredo (24-4 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) had the same happen to him last November, losing a unanimous decision to fellow former champion Petr Yan (18-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in the main event of UFC Macau.
Each having won three of their last five, it's clear something has to give as the soon-to-be UFC Bantamweight Championship rematch between Merab Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA, 12-2 UFC) and Sean O'Malley (19-2 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) is nearly a month away to top off UFC 316.
Cory Sandhagen Discusses Biggest MMA Regret
Although Sandhagen is honored to fight someone on the level of Figueiredo, there is one former champion he'll always say he had a chance of beating but never got a fair shake: Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC).
"There was always kind of like, 'Hey, we're going to try to do you and Cruz, we're going to try to do you and Cruz,'" Sandhagen told reporters Wednesday.
Reasons for the fight not coming together remain a mystery, according to Sandhagen.
"It never happened," Sandhagen said. "It sucks that it never happened. It’s always one that I really wanted to have. I mean, I would have loved to have that fight. I really looked up to Cruz growing up. Even when I watched my old fights, I'm like, 'Damn, I look like Dominick Cruz.' I've changed a lot since then, but I always looked up to that guy."
Deiveson Figueiredo Sees Himself Making Bold Request
Figueiredo said despite being a heavy betting underdog, Saturday night is going to showcase a return to championship form as the Brazilian seeks another championship.
"I'm a guy that's now 37, so I can't miss out on this opportunity," Figueiredo told reporters. "Beating Cory on Saturday, I'll get on the microphone and ask UFC to get me that title shot."
UFC Des Moines Full Card & Betting Odds
The action gets underway from Wells Fargo Arena beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by a pay-per-view start time of 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT despite the event's Fight Night branding. The entire card airs on ESPN+ (subscription required) and ESPN2 in the U.S.
Below is the confirmed bout order and betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Both are subject to change.
UFC Des Moines Main Card
- Main Event: Cory Sandhagen (-500) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+380), bantamweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder (+295) vs. Bo Nickal (-375), middleweight
- Santiago Ponzinibbio (-142) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+120), welterweight
- Montel Jackson (-225) vs. Daniel Marcos (+185), bantamweight
- Cameron Smotherman (+124) vs. Serhiy Sidey (-148), bantamweight
- Jeremy Stephens (+470) vs. Mason Jones (-650), lightweight
UFC Des Moines Preliminary Card
- Featured Prelim: Yana Santos (+105) vs. Miesha Tate (-125),
- Ryan Loder (+270) vs. Azamat Bekoev (-340), middleweight
- Marina Rodriguez (+195) vs. Gillian Robertson (-238),
- Gaston Bolanos (-125) vs. Quang Le (+105), bantamweight
- Thomas Petersen (-325) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+260), heavyweight
- Juliana Miller (+205) vs. Ivana Petrovic (-250), women's flyweight
women's bantamweight
women's strawweight
