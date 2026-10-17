UFC Edmonton: Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Edmonton goes down today (October 17), and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Mike Malott (-135) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+114)

Erin Blanchfield (-340) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+270)

Kyle Nelson (+270) vs. Cristian Perez (-340)

Marc-Andre Barriault (+170) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-205)

Louis Jourdain (-170) vs. Timothy Cuamba (+142)

Mandel Nallo (-285) vs. Nate Landwehr (+230)

Tanner Boser (+180) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-218)

Julien LeBlanc (+500) vs. Nick Galanti (-700)

Javad Mahjoub (+102) vs. Joel Faglier (-122)

Katlyn Cerminara (-245) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (+200)

Chad Anheliger (+140) vs. Steve Koslow (-166)

Melissa Croden (-240) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+270)

Cody Chovancek (-130) vs. Su Young You (+110)

UFC Edmonton Moneyline Bets

Joaquin Buckley to Defeat Mike Malott (+114)

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malott has all the momentum coming into this fight, but Buckley is in need of a big win and has proven that he's capable of going five full rounds if needed.

Cody Chovancek to Defeat Su Young You (-130)

In addition to the fact that he's looking to make a strong impression in his UFC debut, Chovancek also has the opportunity to get Canadian fighters off to a hot start at UFC Edmonton.

UFC Edmonton Prop Bets

Nick Galanti to Defeat Julien LeBlanc in Round 1 (-105)

Galanti showed off some unexpected power in his Dana White’s Contender Series fight to win a UFC contract, but he’s also very dangerous on the ground and is facing a fighter that was submitted quickly in his own UFC debut in April.

Melissa Croden to Defeat Chelsea Chandler via Decision (+120)

Melissa Croden (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Tainara Lisboa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Croden could potentially find a finish her by utilizing her ground and pound, but I think Chandler will be able to tough things out before ultimately dropping a decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (+100)

Chad Anheliger (red gloves) and Cody Gibson (blue gloves) fight in a bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how much ring rust plays a factor for either or both men, but one thing that is certain is that Anheliger is a threat to find a finish on the feet while Koslow could end the fight via submission if things hit the ground.

Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Perez – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 2 (+125)

Bill Algeo (red gloves) fights Kyle Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both of these men hit hard and are capable of finishing things during the early going, and I don’t think it’s going to take very long before one of them connects with a fight-ending shot.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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