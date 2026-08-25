UFC Fans Torch Lackluster New Fight Added to UFC Edmonton Card

Fan reception for the latest fight that’s been added to UFC Edmonton was a bit underwhelming, to say the least.

Scheduled to take place at Rogers Place on October 17, this year’s edition of UFC Edmonton is headlined by Canada’s own Mike Malott taking on Joaquin Buckley in a huge matchup for the UFC welterweight division.

The card’s co-main event also features some significant stakes for women’s flyweight, as Erin

Blanchfield takes on Jasmine Jasudavicius in a fight that could set the winner up for either a title shot or title eliminator fight.

Fans React to Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow at UFC Edmonton

There’s still room to add a few more bouts to UFC Edmonton with a little under two months to go until the event, and this week the UFC announced the card will include a bantamweight matchup between Chad Anheliger and Steven Koslow.

Steven Koslow (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

It’s been nearly two years since Anheliger’s last UFC fight and almost four since Koslow’s UFC debut, and some fans weren’t exactly blown away by news of the matchup (per Marcel Dorff).

“This goes beyond not knowing they were still on the UFC roster.” - @Swaim3

“You're just making stuff up now lol, neither of these guys are real” - @JohnRayMMA

“What on earth is this??? Koslow hasn’t fought since 2022” - @MMA_Reds

Chad Anheliger (red gloves) before a fight against Cody Gibson (blue gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“The most pointless fight quite possibly ever”- @NtilikinaMuse

“If we're gonna keep getting the worst matchups of all time can we just no longer go to Canada” - @Salehdakoalas

“This is exactly why im starting to lose interest” - @PeterBedo1

UFC Edmonton Sees Anheliger & Koslow Return From Lengthy Layoffs

A contract winner on the 2021 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Anheliger extended his win streak to 10 fights when he stopped Jesse Strader in his UFC debut the following year.

That debut victory was unfortunately followed by back-to-back losses before Anheliger defeated Charalampos Grigoriou, and in his last outing in November 2024 the 39-year-old came up short against Cody Gibson and dropped his UFC record to 2-3.

Chad Anheliger (red gloves) and Cody Gibson (blue gloves) fight in a bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Koslow began his pro career with six-straight finishes following a strong 10-1 run as an amateur fighter, but he was stopped by Cameron Saaiman at UFC 282 in a matchup between undefeated UFC debutants.

Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) fights Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Anheliger vs. Koslow brings UFC Edmonton up to a total of 10 scheduled fights, so fans should expect at least a couple more bout announcements in the coming weeks.

UFC Edmonton Fight Card

Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Louis Jourdain vs. Timmy Cuamba

Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Katlyn Cerminara

Tanner Boser vs. Jhonata Diniz

Melissa Croden vs. Chelsea Chandler

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gilbert Ubrina vs. Julien Leblanc

Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow