UFC Legend Jon Jones Shuts Down Islam Makhachev's Case for MMA GOAT Status

Retired UFC star Jon Jones isn’t impressed by the discussions around Islam Makhachev following his latest victory at UFC 330.

Solidly established as the top fighter in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings, Makhachev added another accolade to his already-impressive resume last weekend when he successfully defended his welterweight title for the first time against Ian Machado Garry.

In addition to opening his title reign in a new weight class after a dominant run as lightweight champion, the win at UFC 330 also saw Makhachev break a tie with UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva and set the record for consecutive UFC wins at 17.

Jon Jones Takes Issue With Islam Makhachev GOAT Talk After UFC 330

There were already discussions about Makhachev’s potential GOAT status during fight week for UFC 330, and in the aftermath of the event and his record-breaking victory there are more fans that seem to think that the 34-year-old has done enough to warrant serious GOAT consideration.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Ian Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One person that doesn’t seem at all convinced by those arguments is future UFC Hall of Famer Jones, who took to social media to comment on the subject and share a graphic highlighting that “Bones” has more than twice as many wins in UFC title fights as Makhachev.

Hopped on social media and heard there was a new goat? I’m so confused make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/wLPew0DAnR — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2026

"Hopped on social media and heard there was a new goat? I’m so confused make it make sense."

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Also a former two-division UFC champion, Jones established himself as arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history during his initial run of dominance in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Controversy Marred Incredibly Dominant UFC Career for "Bones"

Jones first won the light heavyweight title in 2011 and defended it eight times before the UFC stripped him of the belt in 2015 and suspended him after he was involved in a hit-and-run in his home city of Albuquerque, NM.

The 39-year-old did eventually return to win both the interim and undisputed light heavyweight titles, but he also failed drug tests following his return fight against Ovince Saint Preux in 2016 and rematch with Daniel Cormier the following year.

Jon Jones lands an elbow as Daniel Cormier defends during UFC 214 at Honda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a controversial title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt ahead of a planned move to the heavyweight division that didn’t come to fruition for more than three years.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Bones” made his long-awaited heavyweight debut at UFC 285 and won the division’s vacant belt by submitting Ciryl Gane, and he returned the following year to stop former heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic (who hadn’t fought in nearly three years) before retiring during the summer without fighting interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

Will Jon Jones Fight in the UFC Again?

Longtime MMA fans may note how convenient it is that Bones “hopped on social media” following UFC 330, as the 39-year-old has had frequent periods of online activity since announcing his retirement from fighting last summer.

Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former two-division UFC champion did make an attempt to drum up excitement around a potential comeback after July’s UFC White House card was announced, but Jones now appears to be somewhat at odds with the promotion after not getting to fight at that event.

Gable Stevenson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after defeating Billy Swanson in a Dirty Boxing Championship heavyweight fight. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s worth noting that Jones could have set the record for consecutive UFC victories himself during his fighting career, but he was disqualified from a 2009 meeting with Matt Hamill for using illegal elbows and had his 2017 rematch with Cormier changed to a No Contest after failing a drug test that also cost him the light heavyweight belt.