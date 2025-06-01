UFC Fight Night ends in shocking fashion with unprecedented main event cancellation
Following a rare week off, the UFC returned on Saturday night with a UFC Fight Night event meant to be headlined by top women's flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
Ranked as the division's #4 contender ahead of UFC Vegas 107, Blanchfield came into her third-straight UFC main event after besting two-time Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas last November.
Barber carried the momentum of six-straight wins into her first headlining slot, but unfortunately "The Future" missed the flyweight limit by half a pound ahead of the event.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Macy Barber free live stream results & highlights
Blanchfield vs. Barber Cancelled Due To Health Issue
Scheduled to cap off a 10-fight card in Las Vegas, Blanchfield and Barber was supposed to follow a lightweight co-main event that saw #7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot outwork Ľudovít Klein to claim a unanimous decision victory.
The fact that Barber missed weight ahead of the card already added some extra intrigue to the bout, but things took another unexpected turn when the UFC Vegas 107 broadcast played the pre-main event video package before Brendan Fitzgerald informed fans that Barber wasn't able to make the walk to the cage just yet.
The commentary team offered little information before moving to commercial, but once the broadcast returned Fitzgerald announced that Barber wasn't medically cleared to compete and that the night's main event had been scrapped.
READ MORE: ESPN+ unexpectedly axes UFC fight library as new TV rights deal looms
The shocking news was a disappointing end to UFC Vegas 107. When Megan Olivi spoke with Blanchfield backstage, "Cold Blooded" revealed that the news that Barber wouldn't be able to compete was as much of a surprise to her as it was to everyone watching the event.
Blanchfield was quick to note that her coaches had already advised against accepting a rebooked fight with Barber, and the 26-year-old may now find herself on the short list of next challengers for Valentina Shevchenko after "Bullet" kicked off her second flyweight title reign by defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.
More MMA Knockout News
- Michael Chandler gets real regarding failed Conor McGregor UFC booking
- Jean Silva teases next UFC fight against big-name opponent
- UFC champ Jon Jones reveals which title fight taught him about toughness & 'grit'
- Top UFC contender Joaquin Buckley signs off on Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.