UFC Paris LIVE results with updates & highlights from tonight’s card

UFC Paris is shaping up to be one of the most promising Fight Nights of the year, headed by a potential middleweight title eliminator, with a plethora of hyped debutants on the undercard.

Despite Losene Keita botching his main card fight, there's still plenty to look forward to, with thirteen fights from the Accor Arena in the City of Love.

UFC Paris Guide for Casual Fans

Who's fighting at UFC Paris?

Main Card (3 pm ET)

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho; middleweight
    • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy; lightweight
    • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig; light heavyweight
    • Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones; lightweight

Prelims (12 pm ET)

  • William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala; featherweight
  • Oumar Sy vs. Brensdon Ribeiro; light heavyweight
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija; heavyweight
  • Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes; lightweight
  • Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters; welterweight
  • Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek; middleweight
  • Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Rakhretdinov; welterweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight

UFC Paris: Imavov vs. Borralho full card, odds, start time, how to watch

UFC Paris results & highlights

Sam Hughes submits Shauna Bannon in the second round (rear-naked)

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by first round TKO

Fakhretdinov defeats Gustafsson with punches.

Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by third round TKO

Bryczek defeats Tavares with punches.

Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by first round TKO

Patterson secures a standing finish with punches.

