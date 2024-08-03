Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
Terence Crawford (40-0-0) attempts to conquer a new division when he challenges Israil Madrimov (10-0-1) for the WBA super welterweight title.
Mike Perry Roasts Conor McGregor After 'Fired' Comments: 'Fight Jake Paul'
While the fight isn’t the most draw-dropping on paper, Crawford told the media earlier this week that he expects to put on a quintessential performance that fans are used to. Crawford earned the biggest win of his career in July 2023 with a dominant showcase against Errol Spence in what was built as one of the biggest fights of the year to that point.
Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez & Edgar Berlanga Set to Go Head-to-Head with UFC 306
"I feel great, come Saturday I got a treat for y'all," Crawford told reporters. “I'm expecting him to do anything he can to throw me off, but I said it before and I'll say it again, this is the Terence Crawford era and I'm taking that belt.”
Nothing is perfect for the Nebraska native, who always looks to better himself physically and mentally.
MMA & Boxing Today: Ryan Garcia Goes Haywire, Diaz-Masvidal 2, Dana White-HBO & More
“I'm just so competitive that when I think I've reached my ceiling, there's always that extra push to do something that I haven't done before,” Crawford added.
Madrimov recognizes the opportunity in front of him and what a win would do for his career, given that his boxing experience differs vastly from Crawford's.
“I feel great, I've waited for this moment for a long time," Madrimov said. "My dream is coming true. Saturday night I'll show every boxing fan a great fight.”
The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and caps off a loaded card from the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
Check out the betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, which are subject to change, along with the bout order and start times.
Who Else Is Fighting on Crawford vs. Madrimov PPV Event And What Are The Betting Odds?
The card gets underway with the prelims beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, followed by the PPV offering ($80 on DAZN, $91 on ESPN+) beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Crawford vs. Madrimov is expected to get underway just after 11 p.m. ET
- Terence Crawford (-700) vs. Israil Madrimov (+475) – WBO/interim super middleweight title, Madrimov’s WBA super welterweight title
- Heavyweight: Andy Ruiz (-300) vs. Jarrell Miller (+230)
- WBA super lightweight championship: Isaac Cruz (-450) vs. Jose Venezuela (+330)
- Light heavyweight: David Morrell (-3000) vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (+1400)
- Lightweight: Andy Cruz (-2000) vs. Antonio Moran (+1100)
- Super middleweight: Steve Nelson (-1600) vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez (+750)
- Welterweight: Ziyad Almaayouf (-2500) vs. Michal Bulk (+950)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLE.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.