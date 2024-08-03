UFC News: Veteran Spoils Highly-Anticipated Debut in Abu Dhabi Prelim Fight
A lightweight bout on the prelims of UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi saw Guram Kutateladze welcome ex-Cage Warriors Champion Jordan Vucenic to the UFC in a short-notice matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Originally scheduled to take on Dana White's Contender Series veteran Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, Kutateladze instead welcomed Vucenic to the UFC just two weeks after "The Epidemic" scored his fourth-straight win (all via submission) at Cage Warriors 174.
Vucenic had long been tabbed as a prospect high on the UFC's radar, and in the first round he floored Kutateladze with a right hand and briefly looked like he might earn another stoppage-victory in his promotional debut.
"Georgian Viking" survived the early knockdown and found considerably more success in the second round, and in a high-paced third frame Kutateladze managed to take Vucenic's back during the final two minutes in order to earn a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.
The result snapped a two-fight skid for Kutateladze following losses to Elves Brener and Damir Ismagulov, and although Vucenic came up short in his UFC debut the 28-year-old more than proved that he deserves to be fighting in the world's leading MMA promotion.
