UFC Fight Night: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker Full Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 124 goes down today, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-238) vs. Johnny Walker (+195)

Virna Jandiroba (+170 vs. Tatiana Suarez (-205)

Davey Grant (+260) vs. Elijah Smith (-325)

Billy Elekana (+270) vs. Lucas Fernando (-340)

Ollie Schmid (+295) vs. Keiichiro Nakamura (-375)

Priscila Cachoeira (+390) vs. Nina Milošević (-520)

Mitch Raposo (+200) vs. Marcos Degli (-245)

Thomas Petersen (-175) vs. Gabriel Lorenço (+145)

Karine Silva (-225) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (+185)

Jose Delano (-120) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (+100)

Andre Petroski (+260) vs. Mantas Kondratavičius (-325)

Austin Bashi (-700) vs. Carlos Calderon (+500)

Seok Hyeon Ko (-675) vs. Wellington Turman (+490)

Jose Souza (-225) vs. Jonny Parsons (+185)

UFC Vegas 124 Moneyline Bets

Jose Delano to Defeat Murtazli Magomedov (-120)

Even though Magomedov obviously has a considerable amount of hype behind him as an undefeated talent, Delano is the kind of experienced fighter that could cause him serious problems at UFC Vegas 124.

Davey Grant to Defeat Elijah Smith (+260)

I do think that the significantly-younger Smith should get his hand raised here, but it’s tempting to throw a little something on a crafty veteran like Grant that managed to keep Father Time at bay yet again his last time out.

UFC Vegas 124 Prop Bets

Waldo Cortes-Acosta to Defeat Johnny Walker via KO/TKO/DQ (-120)

Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Waldo Cortes Acosta (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker obviously comes into this short-notice fight with quite a bit of momentum after scoring a violent knockout in his heavyweight debut, but the Brazilian has had some durability issues in the past and is going to have to eat some big shots from a legitimate top heavyweight in Cortes-Acosta.

Seok Hyeon Ko to Defeat Wellington Turman via Decision (+140)

Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is still a terrible matchup for Turman even if it’s a bit more forgiving that his booking against Islam Dulatov, but Ko has also gone the distance in four-straight fights dating back to his Dana White’s Contender Series matchup in 2024.

Nina Milošević to Defeat Priscila Cachoeira via KO/TKO/DQ (+150)

Nina Milosevic (red gloves) celebrates her win over Hailey Cowan (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would normally be the kind of spot where I’d look to pick the heavily-favored Milošević to win via decision, but her body work could help set up a finish against Cachoeira as the Brazilian comes into this fight following three-straight losses.

Marcos Degli to Defeat Mitch Raposo via KO/TKO/DQ (+250)

Degli relied on his grappling to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, but the 26-year-old is also a dangerous striker that has secured a number of wins via knockout.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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