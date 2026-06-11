UFC Hall of Famer & MMA Legend to Feature as Cornerman for UFC White House Fight
One fighter will have the support and guidance of a UFC Hall of Famer this Sunday when he enters the cage to fight at The White House.
Now just a few days away, “UFC Freedom 250” is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14 after months of buildup. The seven-fight card is topped by two title bouts, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane set to throw down for the interim heavyweight belt before Ilia Topuria meets Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight.
In arguably the most significant matchup outside of the two title bouts, Aiemann Zahabi will try to extend his current win streak to 8 fights and potentially secure a championship opportunity when he meets former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley.
Georges St-Pierre Will Corner Aiemann Zahabi for UFC White House Fight
Speaking to Ariel Helwani during fight week for “UFC Freedom 250”, Zahabi confirmed that UFC legend and fellow Canadian Georges St-Pierre will be cornering him for his fight at The White House.
“Yeah, he arrives here on Friday, and he’s gonna be there with me on Sunday,” Zahabi answered when Helwani asked about St-Pierre. “It’s gonna be great. It’s nice to have the confidence of a GOAT in your corner.”
Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, St-Pierre won the UFC welterweight belt on two different occasions and successfully defended it 10 times during his second title reign. He returned from a four-year hiatus in 2017 to win the middleweight belt from Michael Bisping before formally retiring. “Rush” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.
Winner of O'Malley vs. Zahabi Could Earn a Bantamweight Title Shot
The spectacle of competing at The White House would already make this the most significant fight of Zahabi’s career, but he’s also facing one of the bigger stars on the UFC roster and the most credentialed fighter he’s met outside of UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo.
Zahabi actually made his UFC debut as an unbeaten talent at UFC 217, which was headlined by St-Pierre’s return (and retirement) fight against Bisping. The Canadian found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel knockout from Ricardo Ramos and also came up short against Vince Morales in 2019, but since then he’s won seven-straight fights and most recently took a unanimous decision over former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera.
O’Malley claimed the UFC bantamweight belt by knocking out Aljamain Sterling in 2023 before defeating Vera in his lone title defense the following year. Following back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili, “Suga” returned to the win column at UFC 324 when he defeated Song Yadong.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.