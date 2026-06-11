UFC Hall of Famer & MMA Legend to Feature as Cornerman for UFC White House Fight

One fighter will have the support and guidance of a UFC Hall of Famer this Sunday when he enters the cage to fight at The White House.

Now just a few days away, “UFC Freedom 250” is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14 after months of buildup. The seven-fight card is topped by two title bouts, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane set to throw down for the interim heavyweight belt before Ilia Topuria meets Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight.

In arguably the most significant matchup outside of the two title bouts, Aiemann Zahabi will try to extend his current win streak to 8 fights and potentially secure a championship opportunity when he meets former bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley.

Georges St-Pierre Will Corner Aiemann Zahabi for UFC White House Fight

Speaking to Ariel Helwani during fight week for “UFC Freedom 250”, Zahabi confirmed that UFC legend and fellow Canadian Georges St-Pierre will be cornering him for his fight at The White House.

Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) reacts after a fight with Jose Aldo (not pictured) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

“Yeah, he arrives here on Friday, and he’s gonna be there with me on Sunday,” Zahabi answered when Helwani asked about St-Pierre. “It’s gonna be great. It’s nice to have the confidence of a GOAT in your corner.”

Georges St-Pierre during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, St-Pierre won the UFC welterweight belt on two different occasions and successfully defended it 10 times during his second title reign. He returned from a four-year hiatus in 2017 to win the middleweight belt from Michael Bisping before formally retiring. “Rush” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.

Winner of O'Malley vs. Zahabi Could Earn a Bantamweight Title Shot

The spectacle of competing at The White House would already make this the most significant fight of Zahabi’s career, but he’s also facing one of the bigger stars on the UFC roster and the most credentialed fighter he’s met outside of UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Zahabi actually made his UFC debut as an unbeaten talent at UFC 217, which was headlined by St-Pierre’s return (and retirement) fight against Bisping. The Canadian found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel knockout from Ricardo Ramos and also came up short against Vince Morales in 2019, but since then he’s won seven-straight fights and most recently took a unanimous decision over former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Sean O'Malley (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

O’Malley claimed the UFC bantamweight belt by knocking out Aljamain Sterling in 2023 before defeating Vera in his lone title defense the following year. Following back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili, “Suga” returned to the win column at UFC 324 when he defeated Song Yadong.