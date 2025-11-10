UFC star Khamzat Chimaev's MMA lookalike stays undefeated with violent 32-second KO

An MMA fighter that bears a striking resemblance to current UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev added another knockout to his undefeated record over the weekend.

Saturday’s relatively low-profile UFC card featured a welterweight headliner that saw Gabriel Bonfim stop Randy Brown in the second round, but there was also plenty of other MMA action on offer from a number of other promotions around the world.

BRAVE CF celebrated a major milestone on Friday with BRAVE CF 100 before returning on Sunday with BRAVE CF 101, which included a bout that saw Murad Guseinov knock out Al Hussein Nedal in just 32 seconds.

Murad Guseinov Stays Perfect With Another Knockout

Competing at 175 lbs., Guseinov came into BRAVE CF 100 with a 9-0 professional record that included a perfect finishing rate and seven first-round stoppages.

The KHK MMA Team fighter has been competing with Bahrain’s BRAVE CF since 2023, when he debuted with a first-round buggy choke against David Martinez. A first-round knockout of Ruslan Serikpulov at BRAVE CF 85, coupled with Guseinov’s strong resemblance to UFC star Chimaev, quickly put the 27-year-old on the radar of MMA fans last year.

Not just a Chimaev lookalike! Murad Guseynov gets the job done with an EXPLOSIVE KO!🤯



Tune into the next fight on BRAVE TV 🔗 - https://t.co/ItVzRxQcrF



[#BRAVE101 | #Bahrain #البحرين | #MMA] pic.twitter.com/ZYheI5y4PZ — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) November 9, 2025

Guseinov collected another win in July when he stopped Gabriel Bula late in the first round, and at BRAVE CF 101 he only needed 32 seconds to drop Nedal with a right hand and follow up with a nasty coffin nail punch on the ground to secure his tenth pro victory.

Khamzat Chimaev Also Fought In BRAVE CF Before Joining UFC

The win over Guseinov’s was the second-fastest finish of his pro career, as the 27-year-old won his pro debut via 25-second guillotine choke in 2017 and also secured a 33-second knockout in his second pro outing in 2022.

Outside of his physical resemblance to Chimaev and the fact that he’s also a devastating finisher, Guseinov has also matched the UFC champion’s 4-0 record with BRAVE CF. “Borz” joined the promotion in late 2018 and finished four opponents in less than a year, which set up an eventual call to the UFC in 2020 and the infamous back-to-back wins over John Phillips and Rhys McKee that came just 10 days apart.

Khamzat Chimaev punches Rhys McKee in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Guseinov was far from the only fighter to score a big win in Bahrain over the weekend, as the co-main event of Friday’s BRAVE CF 100 card also saw former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev claim the promotion’s inaugural flyweight belt when he stopped Gerard Burns in the second round.

