Kylian Mbappe Injury Updates Sours Champions League Win for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa could not specify a recovery timeline for superstar forward Kylian Mbappé, only revealing that the Frenchman will be out for as long as it takes his “discomfort to disappear.”

Mbappé was an unexpected absence for Los Blancos in their 2–1 victory over Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. The 27-year-old could not complete training on the even of the clash and was subsequently ruled out of Wednesday’s fixture due to a nagging knee issue.

Arbeloa did little to quell rising fears over the status of the team’s leading goalscorer after the match. “He had to leave training yesterday, and on other days he has felt discomfort,” the manager said, referring to Mbappé’s trips in and out of the infirmary over the last eight weeks.

“After yesterday’s training, I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100%, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead. He’s very important, and from now on, we’ll wait.

“Let’s see if it’s a matter of days, and hopefully, it won’t take too long, but we’ll take the necessary time for Mbappé to regain confidence and for the discomfort to disappear.”

Real Madrid Must Be Careful to Avoid Repeated History

Keeping Mbappé sidelined so he can fully recover is the smart move for Real Madrid, given the important string of fixtures on the horizon, including the Champions League round of 16, where the Spanish giants will face either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

Rushing their most dangerous goalscorer back before he is ready could see Los Blancos lose Mbappé for more than just a couple weeks. Arbeloa once again reiterated the club’s priority is to get the France international back to 100% so he can be at his best when it matters most.

Yet the same precautions are not being taken with other players in white. The Spanish boss revealed Federico Valverde is playing with “discomfort,” but the Uruguayan “doesn’t want to stop.”

The midfielder might not be Mbappé, but he is still a critical piece of Real Madrid’s XI. After a slow start to the season, Valverde is regaining his form in the midfield, most recently assisting both Aurélien Tchouaméni and Vinicius Junior’s goals against Benfica at the Bernabéu.

Losing the 27-year-old to an injury that worsens because the proper precautions were not taken could come back to haunt the 15-time European champions.

Arbeloa Reveals the Key to Succeeding Without Mbappé

For the foreseeable future, Real Madrid will have to get by without Mbappé, who leads the team with 38 goals this season. In the past, the team has struggled to produce without the Frenchman leading the way, but Vinicius Jr’s revival gives Arbeloa’s injured attack a much-needed spark.

The manager emphasized just how much the team will rely on the Brazilian while Mbappé remains sidelined, calling the No. 7 “even more important” now that his partner up top is stuck in the infirmary.

Vinicius Jr looks more than up to the task. The winger has found the back of the net in his last five matches, unlocking the best parts of his game ever since the departure of Xabi Alonso. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in the last six weeks compared to the five he bagged in the first five months of the season.

The pressure will be on Vinicius Jr to carry the goalscoring load for his team in the coming weeks, even if it means dragging Real Madrid to three points in tightly contested La Liga matches, a feat Mbappé has become the master of since his arrival to the Spanish capital.

