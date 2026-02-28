Kylian Mbappe ‘Confused’ by Injury Woes As Real Madrid Fear Longer Absence

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé is described by a report in Spain as “confused” due to this being the worst season of his entire career for injuries.

Mbappé has scored an astonishing 38 goals in 33 Real Madrid matches already this season, but he’s also been fighting a troublesome knee problem that means sitting out against Getafe in La Liga on Monday and likely also Celta Vigo four days later … at least.

The Frenchman had already missed the Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica, plus sporadic other games in recent months—including the Spanish Super Cup semifinal.

Mbappé has played through pain and discomfort, but that isn’t a sustainable solution.

MARCA calls it a “strange situation” for player who has rarely been afflicted throughout his 10-year career to date, and “disconcerting” that the problem keeps flaring up rather than going away.

Mbappé ‘Needs to Stop’ for Full Recovery

Mbappé has failed to shake off the issue. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Other reporting suggests that Mbappé has rejected the looming possibility of surgery to fix his knee.

The 27-year-old may not need to have an operation, but not at the expense of no intervention.

AS consulted Dr. José González, a medical professional with a long career treating top-level players in Spain: “The lateral ligament doesn’t hinder the player as much as the medial meniscus. That’s why Mbappé can play with a slight strain, but with the increased workload, he ends up feeling pain.”

There is no major concern right now, but Mbappé has to act. Dr. González added: “If there’s nothing more to it than what we already know, the solution is clear, in my opinion. He just needs to stop. Really stop until the problem is resolved.”

There is, of course, a cautionary tale in Real Madrid’s past. Kaká played through knee pain in the first half of 2010—still his debut Real Madrid season—refusing surgery because of the looming World Cup in South Africa. By the end of the summer, he couldn’t stave off the surgeon’s knife any longer. The concluding message from the doctor who treated him? “He should have warned us sooner.”

Gonzalo García Must Step Up

Real Madrid expects. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa revealed on Friday that Mbappé could be looking at “weeks” out of the team, not just days. There is no set timeframe from the club, but the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City is less than two weeks away.

“When discomfort prevents you from playing, if we want to call it an injury we can call it an injury, but it seems to be not a serious injury—a minor issue,” Arbeloa said. “He can return in a few days or weeks. We have a diagnosis, but I’m not the one to disclose such data.”

Mbappé’s 38 goals account for almost 44% of Real Madrid’s entire team output across all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior’s performances have picked up lately, but Gonzalo García only has six goals on his record in 2025–26.

The 21-year-old striker scored four times in the Club World Cup alone last summer and could now be handed a string of starts. Ultimately, he needs to prove himself worthy.

