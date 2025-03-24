MMA Knockout

UFC London records highest-grossing Fight Night in UFC history

Is the UFC just that popular or are the tickets just that expensive?

UFC London might have been a drag, with nine decisions in 13 fights, but it was an all-time earner for the leading promotion in global mixed martial arts.

The O2 Arena event, headed by a welterweight matchup between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, didn't contain too many household names in the UK, but it more than delivered on the numbers.

UFC London records record gate as ticket prices soar

As reported by Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter, UFC London generated an event gate of $4.71 million with an attendance of 18,583, surpassing events like UFC Louisville ($2.5 million).

The only caveat being the ticket prices. UFC London's cheapest tickets were £110 ($142) not including fees, as a default.

Factoring in fan demand, these prices soared as high as £400 ($500+) or more for generic nosebleed seats.

