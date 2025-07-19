Former UFC champion suspended after rushing cage
One former UFC champion has apparently been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following a viral moment at a Las Vegas MMA event.
As well-known for his outspoken persona as for his work inside the Octagon, Sean Strickland found himself at the forefront of MMA headlines late last month when he cornered his Xtreme Couture teammate Miles Hunsinger at Tuff-N-Uff 145 in Las Vegas.
After Hunsinger was forced to tap to a standing guillotine choke from Luis Hernandez, Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis both stormed into the cage and went after the unbeaten Hernandez.
Sean Strickland Suspended By NSAC
The altercation at Tuff-N-Uff was unsurprisingly the talk of the MMA world for several days, and according to a recent report from Damon Martin the NSAC has temporarily suspended Strickland for his involvement in the incident.
READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao confirms interest in retirement superfight, denies RIZIN rumors
Hernandez spoke to Ariel Helwani after the event to give his side of the story and claim that he’d only reciprocated Strickland’s trash talk before things escalated, and next week the NSAC will hold a hearing that could potentially extend the former UFC middleweight champion’s suspension.
Ex-UFC Champion Hasn't Fought Since February
A member of the UFC roster since 2014, Strickland bounced between middleweight and welterweight during the early part of his UFC run before he fully committed to 185 lbs. in 2020 and put together a six-fight win streak that famously ended when he was knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 276.
The 34-year-old returned to title contention with back-to-back wins in 2023 before scoring a major upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to win the middleweight belt, but his reign as champion was cut short when Dricus du Plessis defeated him by split decision at UFC 297.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones drops major update about White House comeback fight at ESPYs
Strickland bested former title challenger Paulo Costa later that year but suffered a lopsided loss in his rematch with du Plessis in February, and now it remains to be seen if an additional suspension from the NSAC will keep the former UFC champion sidelined for an extended period.
More MMA Knockout News
• 18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack
• UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy
• Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3
• Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.