'Better for fighters' ... UFC star Paddy Pimblett reacts to Dana White joining Turki Alalshikh in boxing
Since announcing his involvement in boxing in tandem with Turki Alalshikh, Dana White has received a mixed bag of reactions from the fighting community.
While fans and pundits don't doubt White's business acumen and dedication, many fear that, with Saudi Arabia's backing, he could reshape boxing into a UFC-style model, undermining the Ali Act and drastically reducing the leverage boxers have enjoyed for decades.
However, popular UFC stars like Paddy Pimblett have absolute faith in their CEO to get the job done.
'Dana's the man' ... Paddy Pimblett reacts to TKO boxing announcement
Speaking to Action Network on behalf of MMA Knockout, Pimblett reacted to White partnering with Saudi Arabia to start their TKO boxing league.
"Definitely good for boxing because we all know how good of a promoter Dana is," Pimblett said. "Dana’s the man.
"He built this sport up from the ground up without him, and the Fertitta brothers first, we wouldn't have the UFC what it is today, and it's one of the biggest sports companies in the world.
"Dana’s unbelievable at his job. And obviously everyone else that's involved now, Hunter Campbell and that. ... Them getting involved in the boxing world can only be good for boxing. ... And it's gonna be better for fighters."
Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12, a win will likely secure him a shot at the lightweight top five, if not a title shot.
