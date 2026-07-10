UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

Conor McGregor finally returns to meet Max Holloway tomorrow (July 11) at UFC 329, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all nine of the card’s prelim fights.

The card’s main event is a rematch nearly 13 years in the making, as former two-division UFC Champion McGregor returns from a five-year layoff to face former featherweight and “BMF” titleholder Holloway in a welterweight bout.

The co-main event takes place in the lightweight division, where Benoit Saint-Denis will try and match his UFC career-best streak of five-straight finishes when he takes on Paddy Pimblett, who is returning for the first time since his failed interim title bid against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

UFC 329 Preliminary Card Predictions

Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker moves in with a hit against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I won’t be at all surprised if Kyrlov’s size advantage ends up being too much to overcome here, but I’ll take the former UFC champion to kick off his time in the light heavyweight division with a victory.

(Pick: Whittaker)

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Gable Steveson brings a 3-0 MMA record into his UFC debut. | (MFL)

We know what the UFC is looking to do with this matchup, and I’ll be curious to see how long the promotion waits before giving Steveson the chance to try and break into the promotion’s heavyweight Top 15.

(Pick: Steveson)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Rob Font (red gloves) fights Adrian Yanez (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I don’t love how heavily-favored Yanez is here given that he hasn’t looked especially convincing in his last few fights, but he should still be able to out strike an aging version of Garbrandt.

(Pick: Yanez)

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This bout is the clear highlight of the prelims for hardcore MMA fans and a pre-event contender for “Fight of the Night” honors. Kamaka has the kind of power that could make Riley pay for being too reckless, but I think the Liverpudlian should be able to preserve his undefeated record at UFC 329.

(Pick: Riley)

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

Ariane Da Silva (red gloves) fights Wang Cong (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wang has rebounded from her upset-loss to Gabriella Fernandes with three-straight victories, and another win here could put her one more fight away from a UFC title shot.

(Pick: Wang)

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Cesar Almeida (red gloves) reacts after defeating Ihor Potieria (not pictured) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I’m a little surprised to see Pinas favored so heavily in what should be a straight-up kickboxing bout, and I’m going to side with Almeida to overcome a reach disadvantage and return to the win column.

(Pick: Almeida)

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights Farid Basharat (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garza is a solid addition to the UFC’s bantamweight division, but unfortunately he’s stepping in for a tough short-notice debut against the undefeated Basharat.

(Pick: Basharat)

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Zachary Reese (red gloves) fights Azamat Bekoev (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reese has already outperformed what I probably would have predicted from him when he joined the UFC, and I think he may be able to end Gandra’s win streak here if he’s able to avoid eating anything big during the early going.

(Pick: Reese)

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden

Alessandro Costa (red gloves) fights Alden Coria (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I won’t be especially surprised if a crafty veteran like Durden is able to pull off the upset here, but Costa is coming off two impressive stoppages and should be able to secure his second win in less than a

month.

(Pick: Costa)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 329 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.