"You deserve this," Magomed Ankalaev extends offer to Alex Pereira for UFC rematch
It appears that Magomed Ankalaev is willing to give Alex Pereira an immediate opportunity to reclaim his UFC title.
Pereira Loses Belt At UFC 313
The two light heavyweights met in a highly-anticipated fight earlier this month as the headliner for UFC 313, where Pereira attempted to defend his belt for the fourth time after a stellar 2024 that saw the Brazilian finish all three challengers that he faced.
“Poatan” showed off some improved takedown defense to keep the fight standing at UFC 313 but was unable to really get his offense going against Ankalaev, who claimed the light heavyweight belt via unanimous decision after five rounds of action.
Ankalaev Extends Rematch Offer
A not-insubstantial part of the combat sports community felt that Pereira had done enough at UFC 313 to defend his belt, and less than two weeks removed from the fight Ankalaev has formally extended a rematch offer to the now-former champion.
"Alex when you're ready to go again You deserve this"
Arguably the biggest star on the UFC roster at the moment, Pereira won the middleweight belt in just his fourth fight with the UFC but decided to move up to light heavyweight after being finished in an immediate rematch with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.
The loss to Adesanya stood as Pereira’s lone UFC defeat prior to UFC 313, as the Brazilian took a split decision over Jan Błachowicz in his light heavyweight debut and won the vacant belt against Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 for the first of what became four-straight wins via stoppage.
Ankalaev also previously fought Blachowicz to a split draw in a matchup for the vacant light heavyweight belt in 2022, but after having to wait for a second crack at UFC gold the 32-year-old made the most of his opportunity against Pereira and could solidify his place as champion in a potential rematch.
