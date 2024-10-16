Week 7 On SI NFL Power Rankings: Stability At the Top
The NFC North is off to a historic start. For the first time since NFL realignment created eight divisions, all four teams have at least four wins through six games. With a cumulative record of 17-5, that dominance shows up in the Week 7 On SI NFL Power Rankings.
The undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0) are second, the Detroit Lions (4-1) are third and the Green Bay Packers (4-2) are eighth. The rankings are relatively unchanged from last week, but the NFC North’s other team, the Chicago Bears (4-2), rocketed from 21st to 14th.
Here are our Week 7 rankings, which feature the rookie that has made the biggest impact.
32. Carolina Panthers (-)
Bright spots have been few and far between for the 1–5 Panthers. However, a handful of rookies are beginning to flash, including linebacker Trevin Wallace, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and undrafted wide receiver Jalen Coker. The biggest standout is first-round pick Xavier Legette, who has scored two touchdowns over the past three games. He’s at 16 catches and 174 yards for the season. —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
31. New England Patriots (-1)
Clearly, Drake Maye has made the biggest impact for the Patriots. In his starting debut against the Texans, he showed off the elite arm talent that made him the No. 3 pick. Despite a couple of mistakes, Maye stayed poised and delivered a strong performance. —Evan Massey, New England Patriots on SI
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)
The best rookie on the Jaguars has been receiver Brian Thomas Jr. by a mile. The No. 23 pick of the first round has produced more than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze and is on pace with Nabers, his former LSU teammate.Thomas is No. 1 among rookie receivers in yards (424) and yards per catch (17.0). —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
29. Tennessee Titans (+2)
Despite a disappointing loss to the Colts, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. started his second consecutive game and continued to show he may end up a steal for a fifth-round pick. With a team-high two pass breakups and his strongest performance of the season, the rookie looks like an intriguing player to watch while the defense waits for Chidobe Awuzie to return from injured reserve. Brownlee is a work in progress like the rest of the Titans, but looks like a potential building block. —Noah Strackbein, Tennessee Titans On SI
28. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)
There is no doubt the biggest non-QB steal of the 2024 draft was the Raiders’ selection of TE Brock Bowers. The Georgia Bulldog has quickly emerged as one of the elite tight ends in the NFL on a team that has been nothing short of disappointing. His 37 receptions are almost as many as the next three rookie tight ends combined. —Hondo Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
27. New York Giants (+1)
It might be the obvious choice, but the Giants’ first-round pick, receiver Malik Nabers, has come as advertised regarding his ability to separate and his big-play ability. Despite missing his past two games due to a concussion, Nabers leads the Giants in receiving yards (386), yards after the catch (159), and touchdowns (three). With the Giants favoring a short- to intermediate-passing game, Nabers has been the perfect fit for this offense to accomplish its objectives when the quarterback play is on point. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
26. Cleveland Browns (-)
The Browns don’t have very many rookies on the field this year, but former Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter has found his way into the mix to help a banged-up offensive line. I don’t think the Browns were hoping to count on the third-round pick to be a staple this year, but Cleveland’s offense has suffered so many injuries and Zinter has been thrust into duty at right guard the past four weeks. He has played reasonably well, but the offense as a whole is struggling to keep Deshaun Watson on his feet. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
25. Los Angeles Rams (-)
At the very least, the Rams found a starter at a premium position in defensive end Jared Verse. The 19th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is still a work in progress, but he’s been a bright spot on an otherwise struggling Rams defensive unit. — On SI Contributors, Los Angele Rams On SI
24. Miami Dolphins (-1)
This is going to be a case of winner by default because the reality is that no Dolphins rookie has made much of an impact, including first-round pick Chop Robinson. We have to give the nod to fourth-round running back Jaylen Wright, who has averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per rushing attempt on his 29 carries. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
23. Indianapolis Colts (+1)
Defensive end Laiatu Latu has been the Colts’ most impactful rookie. The sacks haven’t come in bunches, but it feels like they’ll get more consistent eventually. The first-rounder leads an incredibly banged-up defense with nine quarterback hurries and is second with 13 pressures. He sealed a Week 3 victory over the Bears with his late strip-sack of Caleb Williams. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
22. New York Jets (-)
Braelon Allen, a fourth-round pick, had 18 carries, 88 rushing yards and one touchdown (along with a receiving touchdown) in New York’s first two wins, performances that were critical. The Jets aren’t running the football consistently, but Allen can give New York productive reps behind Breece Hall. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
21. Denver Broncos (-1)
Bo Nix has been the most impactful rookie in Denver. As is often the case with a rookie QB, he takes two steps forward, then one back. Then one step forward, and two back. But he’s the first Broncos rookie quarterback ever to win three in a row. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
20. Arizona Cardinals (-2)
Cardinals saw during his time at Ohio State, though the rookie has battled some inconsistency and early chemistry issues through seven weeks of football. When Harrison is on the same page as Kyler Murray, he’s every bit of the game-changer fans in the desert want him to be. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
19. Dallas Cowboys (-3)
Center Cooper Beebe has been a surprising revelation. His versatility cannot be understated as he has smoothly transitioned from guard to center with the Cowboys, quickly becoming a cornerstone of their offensive line. His intelligence, athleticism and powerful blocking have been instrumental in safeguarding quarterback Dak Prescott. According to PFF, Beebe has allowed only one sack. —Ali Jawad, Dallas Cowboys On SI
18. New Orleans Saints (-3)
Spencer Rattler would be a great choice, but throughout the season it has been Taliese Fuaga. The Saints’ first-round pick has stepped in to solidify the left tackle position after James Hurst retired this offseason. While the Saints have lost four in a row following a 2-0 start, he’s been a great addition to an offensive line plagued with injuries. —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)
Amarius Mims has been a nice addition to an offensive front needing more athleticism. The right tackle has held his own against some quality edge rushers, with zero sacks allowed the past three games. There’s no reason why he can’t become a building block for the Bengals. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)
While second-round pick Ladd McConkey leads the team in receiving, it might not happen without right tackle Joe Alt. The fifth pick in the draft hasn’t had any problems matching the lofty expectations of his draft slot. Alt shut down Raiders star Maxx Crosby in Week 1 and has allowed only two sacks. Alt, paired with Rashawn Slater, has guaranteed Justin Herbert and the Chargers elite bookend tackles through at least next season. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
15. Seattle Seahawks (-1)
The Seahawks haven’t received many contributions from rookies so far this year, in part due to Byron Murphy’s injury, but tight end AJ Barner has been a pleasant surprise catching seven passes and a touchdown in Ryan Grubb’s offense. — Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
14. Chicago Bears (+7)
Caleb Williams is everything the Bears have expected and more. The No. 1 pick in the draft reads defenses and throws to the open receiver, scrambles when he needs to and leads. The Bears have beaten weaker teams but have done so in an efficient way they never did under Matt Eberflus with their past quarterback. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)
The Steelers lost their second-round center, Zach Frazier, to an ankle injury in Week 6, meaning they’re now down their first two draft picks. But fourth-round pick and now starting guard Mason McCormick held things down in Frazier and Troy Fautanu’s absence. The South Dakota State product continues to show he’s the future, and helped lead the way for Najee Harris to collect 106 yards on 14 rushing attempts as the Steelers totaled 183 yards and three scores on the ground in their win over the Raiders. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
12. Atlanta Falcons (-1)
The Falcons didn’t draft to help the 2024 team. They drafted for 2026. They took quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick with the plan to sit him behind Kirk Cousins for at least two seasons. Then they went heavy on the defensive line, arguably their deepest position on the field. However, Cousins is 36 and defensive tackles David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett are on the wrong side of 30. Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro got his first action the past two weeks and looks like a good prospect. We always say you can’t judge a draft class for a few years, and the Falcons took that literally. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
11. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been a Day 1 starter who has produced consistently with sticky coverage, impressive recovery speed and capable run support. The first-rounder out of Toledo is natural at off-man coverage and is near the top of the NFL in pass breakups and forced incompletions. —John McMullen, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)
There are a few rookies for Tampa Bay who could fit this bill, but with center Graham Barton missing a game to injury, I’ll go with running back Bucky Irving. Irving leads all NFL rookies with 328 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and is second with 5.7 yards per carry. He has been a big part of Tampa Bay’s emerging rushing attack. —River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI
9. Washington Commanders (-1)
Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been everything the franchise hoped he’d be and more. DMV football is alive and well—even after a Week 6 loss to the Ravens—and the No. 2 selection in the draft is the biggest reason why. He is fourth in the NFL in passer rating, first in completion percentage and has accounted for 10 touchdowns. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
8. Green Bay Packers (+1)
Safety Evan Williams, a fourth-round pick, played zero snaps on defense in Week 1. Now, he’s practically too good to take off the field. He had the game-clinching pass breakup against the Rams in Week 5 and a huge third-down stop of Kyler Murray and forced fumble in Week 6 against the Cardinals. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers on SI
7. San Francisco 49ers (-)
Dominick Puni is the best rookie in the NFL that no one is talking about. The 49ers drafted him in the third round and he won the starting right guard job in training camp. Now he’s playing like a Pro Bowler. The only offensive lineman on the 49ers who’s better than Puni is future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
6. Buffalo Bills (-)
Buffalo made 10 selections in the 2024 draft, none of whom have been necessarily significant contributors in the team’s 4–2 start. Wide receiver Keon Coleman has (perhaps expectedly given offseason changes in the receiver room) been the team’s most consistent first-year contributor, ranking third on the team in targets (20), receptions (12) and yards (201). He’s had his fair share of frustrating rookie mistakes, but he’s also flashed his playmaking upside, most notably with his impressive 49-yard score in Week 5. —Kyle Silagyi, Buffalo Bills on SI
5. Houston Texans (-)
Calen Bullock just recorded his second career interception in the Texans’ win against the Patriots in Week 6. Bullock has 19 tackles this season and has impressed the coaching staff as a third-round pick out of USC. Bullock has started the last three games. He has four passes defensed and PFF has charged him with three completions allowed. —Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
4. Baltimore Ravens (-)
Cornerback Nate Wiggins, the first-round pick, hasn’t been an instant superstar or anything, but he’s played well on the outside while pushing Marlon Humphrey to the nickel. The Ravens are a veteran-led team, so it’s slim pickings for rookies this season. —Jonathan Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
3. Detroit Lions (-)
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is going through growing pains but is starting to showcase why the team invested a first-round pick to bring him to Detroit. Despite being flagged at a high rate – his co-leading eight defensive penalties include five for pass interference – Arnold is resilient. He had a nice fourth-down pass breakup against the Cowboys. His four PBUs have come in the last three games. John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
2. Minnesota Vikings (-)
Will Reichard, a sixth-round pick, is one of four kickers who’s perfect on field goals and extra points, and he’s drilled field goals in crunch time and from distance. He’s 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, and his 58-yarder would’ve been good from 70 yards. —Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
The Chiefs’ most impactful rookie has been first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy by default. Worthy has made a handful of big plays and shows promise for the rest of the season. However, none of the Chiefs’ other draft picks are seeing significant snaps. Second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia was benched late in his second game after starting the season at left tackle. With an even larger workload likely on the way, it’s all about Worthy now. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI