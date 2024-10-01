How Bills WR Keon Coleman statistically compares to other rookie WRs after four games
Though ‘controversial’ would be an over-exaggeration, Keon Coleman was not a universally loved prospect in the leadup to the 2024 NFL Draft. Though some looked at his 6-foot-3 frame, athleticism, and contested catch ability to see a potential alpha pass-catcher, others were turned off by his 'slow' 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and felt as though he best projected as a complementary slot option as opposed to a traditional X wide receiver.
The Buffalo Bills ultimately selected the Florida State wideout in the second round of the draft, making him the eighth wide receiver off the board. He made an immediate impression on the Buffalo faithful with his genuine personality, further making an impact on fans with his consistent highlight-reel grabs at training camp. He’s gotten off to a solid start to his rookie campaign, catching eight passes for 126 yards and one touchdown through four games.
And though he’s not producing at the gaudy clip that some of his draft cohorts (namely Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers) are, he’s still been one of the league’s most productive rookie pass-catchers through the first part of the season. He’s currently tied for ninth among rookie wide receivers in receptions and ranks eighth in receiving yards; he’s one of nine first-year pass-catchers to have at least 100 receiving yards through four games. He’s one of 10 such players to have reeled in a touchdown.
Where Coleman ranks near the top of his class thus far is in percentage of targets caught, as he currently has a reception percentage of 72.7%, per PFF. This is good for fourth among rookies who have been targeted at least five times.
Denver Broncos’ rookie Devaughn Vele leads rookies in that stat with a 100% reception percentage (he’s caught eight of eight targets). New York Giants’ pass-catcher Malik Nabers currently leads his draft class in both receptions (35) and yards (386); he currently leads the entire NFL in catches.
Though his stat line isn’t anything splashy, Coleman has been an integral part of Buffalo’s offense through four games; he’s played on 149 snaps (64.78%) thus far, second amongst wideouts behind only Mack Hollins (150 snaps). The rookie would almost certainly be the snap leader in his position group had he not been sat in the first quarter of his team’s Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after being late at some point during the prior week; he’s led Buffalo wide receivers in snaps in all other games.
The 21-year-old has laid a solid foundation throughout the first four games of 2024, something he’ll attempt to build off as he continues not only his rookie season, but his professional career.
